Wolves transfer news: Rafiki Said signing confirmed as Cesar Peixoto reacts to his first addition

By Darren Plant | 11 Jul 2026 11:28

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Standard Liege winger Rafiki Said.

Supporters of the relegated Premier League club have had to wait a number of weeks for their third signing of the summer, with no additions being made since Raul Jimenez's return was confirmed prior to the World Cup.

However, reports earlier this week suggested that Wolves were prepared to pay in the region of £7.7m to secure a deal for Said.

On Saturday morning, the Championship team announced that they had signed the Comoros international on a three-year contract.

Our third addition of the summer ??✍️ pic.twitter.com/bpsQdZR2h1 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 11, 2026

Peixoto reacts to Said becoming first Wolves signing

The transfer represents the first signing of recently-appointed head coach Cesar Peixoto, and the Portuguese has revealed why he wanted to bring in the 26-year-old.

He told the club's official website: "I'm happy because Rafiki’s a good player and he can help us improve the team.

"He's a fast player and one versus one running is a very important characteristic for us, so he’s one player more to help us build a big family and team to fight.

"He wanted to come as soon as possible. He’s a very humble player, very hardworking, and has the hunger to be a success at Wolves, to be a success in football. He has the mentality I want in the team, and it was important that he came to us.

"In terms of physicality, he’s a strong guy, he’s quick and athletic. He has the capacity, the quality and the mentality to adapt and help the team to improve, to win games and do things in the right way."

Who is Rafiki Said?

Said leaves Standard Liege after just one season in Belgium, contributing eight goals and five assists from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Prior to that, the versatile attacker started for Nimes and Troyes in the second tier of French football, recording 26 goals and 12 assists from 98 appearances.

His only experience of top-flight football in France came with Brest, where he made 14 substitute outings during 2021-22.

At international level, Said is one of the stars of the Comoros squad, with eight goals coming from 21 caps.