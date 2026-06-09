Wolves transfer news: Raul Jimenez signing confirmed as new teammate makes noteworthy gesture

By Darren Plant | 10 Jun 2026 00:24

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that Raul Jimenez has returned to Molineux on a two-year contract.

Ever since the Mexico international was serenaded by Wolves fans while representing Fulham in May, an emotional return appeared to be a realistic possibility.

Jimenez, himself, acknowledged that he would give serious consideration to agreeing to a second stint at a club where he earned legendary status between 2018 and 2023.

Although the World Cup had the potential to delay any progress in negotiations, a Wolves delegation flew to Mexico to complete the transfer prior to Jimenez being part of the squad for Thursday's tournament opener against South Africa.

Late on Tuesday evening, Wolves confirmed the signing on social media, following up the acquisition of Kieran Trippier just over 24 hours earlier.

There’s something that the Wolves want you to know… ✍️ pic.twitter.com/YyuEW44Qqc — Wolves (@Wolves) June 9, 2026

Jimenez "didn't need any convincing" to rejoin Wolves

Speaking to the club's official website, head coach Rob Edwards heaped praise on executive chairman Nathan Shi for getting a deal over the line, despite claiming that the 35-year-old "didn't need any convincing" to return to Molineux on a free transfer.

Edwards said: "I’ve got to give Nathan a lot of credit because he did a lot of the hard work to be able to deliver this signing. And again, it’s huge credit to Nathan and Jacko for the way they’re delivering these players as quickly as they are doing.

"When I spoke to Raul, he didn’t need any convincing, but I think there’s been a lot of for him to think about with his family as they’ve been living in London, and the kids are still younger, but they’re in school in London, and everything else that goes with it, so there’s going to be a move back up here, and there were other options for him to think about as well, rightly so, because he’s a very good player, but he feels this is the right thing for him.

"He definitely would have felt the love towards the end of the season when he came back to Molineux, and that certainly would have helped.

"It was a bit strange in that game as I could sense the crowd thinking how good it would be if Raul scores the winner here, and I wasn’t sure I liked it, but at the same time I appreciated how much he means to the supporters and to the football club.

"Although he’s had a bit to think about, this is one where it’s in his heart, the club is in his heart, and it means so much to him.

"He also really wants to help get the club back to where it’s been before, and that’s what we’ve really got to play on, because both Raul and Tripps could easily have gone somewhere else, they both could have stayed in the Premier League, but they’ve decided to come here and help us achieve something special."

Jimenez shirt number revealed after Armstrong gesture

Wolves have also revealed that Jimenez - who contributed 57 goals and 23 assists from 166 appearances during his first spell at the club - will wear number nine, the shirt that he has donned in the past.

That is a result of Adam Armstrong deciding to vacate the shirt number that he was given upon his arrival from Southampton in January.