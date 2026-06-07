Man United transfer news: Former Michael Carrick teammate 'on radar' of Red Devils boss

By Darren Plant | 07 Jun 2026 12:26

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is reportedly interested in signing former Red Devils teammate Sam Johnstone from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On the back of a third-placed finish in the Premier League table and a return to the Champions League, Man United need to make additions to their first-team squad.

That particularly rings true in the goalkeeping department with Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana expected to be sold during the summer transfer window.

Temporarily at least, that would leave Tom Heaton as the club's number two, but it is clear that a younger deputy would be signed before 2026-27.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Johnstone is someone who could arrive at Old Trafford over the coming weeks.

© Imago

Carrick eyeing move for former teammate Johnstone?

Johnstone came through the Man United academy system and was contracted to the club as a first-teamer between 2011 and 2018, a period in which Carrick was still a player.

However, Johnstone did not make a single first-team appearance for United, instead spending nine loan stints elsewhere before eventually signing for West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis.

He has spent the last two years at Wolves, making a total of 27 appearances in all competitions but having largely played second fiddle to Jose Sa.

Although Sa will be leaving Molineux this summer, the expectation is that Johnstone will also be sold should a suitable offer arrive.

The report alleges that a return to the North-West of England would interest the England international.

As it stands, Johnstone's potential asking price remains unclear, but Wolves are unlikely to play hardball if they can get the 33-year-old's wages off their outgoings.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why may Man United target Johnstone?

Despite having Kobbie Mainoo as a standout homegrown talent, Man United are lacking players to fit the criteria when it comes to the Champions League's registration rules.

While some will tick that box in the future having arrived from other clubs as teenagers, Man United need at least four academy-produced players to make full use of their squad allocation.

Therefore, Johnstone - who made 12 Premier League outings last season and has made 85 top-flight outings during his career - would represent a shrewd piece of business.