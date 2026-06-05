Andre Onana in 'regular' talks over Man United exit as club president targets permanent transfer

By Ben Sully | 05 Jun 2026 10:35

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has revealed he is in daily contact with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana over a permanent move.

Onana joined the Turkish side on a season-long loan deal after he lost his number one spot at Old Trafford last summer.

The Cameroon international went on to enjoy a successful season with Trabzonspor, helping the club win the Turkish Cup and secure a third-place finish behind Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

As it stands, Onana is set to return to Man United for pre-season training at the start of July.

However, there are no plans to bring him back into the first-team fold, with Senne Lammens now regarded as the club's undisputed number one.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Trabzonspor president wants Onana return

With Man United looking for a permanent sale, Trabzonspor are keen to agree a deal to bring Onana back to the club ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"We speak with Onana every day," Dogan said as per The Mirror. "We won't have any financial difficulties."

While the Trabzonspor president believes a deal is feasible, he is not ruling out the possibility of walking away from transfer negotiations with Man United.

"We'll make the necessary sacrifices," Dogan added. "I don't think we will experience any setbacks. But if we do, we will find another goalkeeper of the same quality."

© Imago

Man United set to make Onana compromise

Man United splashed out £43.8m to sign Onana from Italian giants Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

Onana arrived after winning the Coppa Italia and helping Inter reach the Champions League final, but his value has since reduced following two inconsistent seasons as Man United's number one.

While Onana may have enjoyed a productive loan spell in Turkey, Man United will be aware that they will struggle to recoup the money spent to sign him three years ago.

As a result, they will have to accept a loss on their initial investment if they are to offload a player who still has two years left on his Old Trafford deal.