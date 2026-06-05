Man United transfer rumours: Red Devils place 'affordable' Premier League attacker on transfer shortlist

By Ben Sully | 05 Jun 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 09:29

Manchester United have reportedly added Everton star Iliman Ndiaye to their shortlist of left-wing targets.

The Red Devils are looking to improve their squad ahead of their Champions League return after securing a third-placed finish under Michael Carrick's watch.

The left-wing position is said to be one area where Man United are considering strengthening ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Carrick can currently call upon Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu as his main left-wing options, while Marcus Rashford is on course to return to link up for pre-season training after completing a loan spell with Barcelona.

However, Rashford is expected to leave before the end of the transfer window, even if Barcelona fail to agree a fresh deal with Man United.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man United place Ndiaye on transfer shortlist

With Man United in the market for a new left winger, The Mirror are reporting that Everton's Ndiaye has been identified as a potential target.

The Red Devils are also showing interest in RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, although it will be difficult to sign either of the pair.

Diomande, who is valued at £89m, has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League champions Arsenal are keen on Rogers, who will command a significant fee.

The report claims that Ndiaye is seen as a 'more affordable option', although Everton are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale, with the attacker under contract until the summer of 2029

That said, the Senegal international has reportedly turned down new contract proposals from the Toffees, offering a glimmer of hope to Man United in their pursuit.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Ndiaye could be a good fit for Man United

Man United appear keen to follow their plan from last summer's transfer window, when they brought in ready-made attacking reinforcements with Premier League experience.

Bryan Mbeumo and Cunha needed little to no time to adapt to their new surroundings after arriving from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

Ndiaye would also be ready to hit the ground running, having made 65 Premier League appearances in an Everton shirt.

The 26-year-old can play on either flank, and as a number 10, so he would offer Carrick useful versatility if he were to make the move to Old Trafford.