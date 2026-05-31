Barcelona transfer news: Marcus Rashford stance 'revealed' after £69m Anthony Gordon signing

By Darren Plant | 31 May 2026 13:18

Barcelona reportedly have no intention of paying £26m to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international has just enjoyed a terrific campaign on loan at the Catalan giants, who won the La Liga title.

Rashford contributed an impressive 14 goals and 14 assists from 49 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, the activation of a £26m buy clause appeared to be a foregone conclusion, particularly when Barcelona have been prepared to pay £69m for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

However, according to the Daily Mail, such an offer is not expected to be forthcoming.

© Imago / Revierfoto

What price do Barcelona want to pay for Rashford?

Barcelona officials are allegedly indicating that they only want to pay £13m for the 28-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, Man United have taken the stance where they will accept no reductions on the fee that has previously been agreed with their Barcelona counterparts.

June 15 is allegedly the deadline set for Barcelona to make a final decision on Rashford, who has two years remaining on his contract.

As well as there remaining the possibility of being reintegrated into Michael Carrick's Man United squad, interest will arrive from elsewhere if Barcelona do not make their move.

Man United are likely to want a resolution as soon as possible as Carrick looks to strengthen his group ahead of a return to the Champions League.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Do Barcelona still need Rashford?

Many Barcelona fans may question why their club are playing hardball over a fee for Rashford after such a strong campaign and have been willing to pay considerably more than double that sum for Gordon.

Nevertheless, with Barcelona also said to be ready to pay big money for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, it is debatable whether Rashford is still needed at Camp Nou.

That is not to say that they would not like to retain his services in the long term, with Robert Lewandowski departing on a free transfer.

However, it appears that club chiefs would prefer to sign alternatives to Rashford who are younger and on lower wages.