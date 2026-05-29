Atletico Madrid 'not happy' as Barcelona submit first 'official' offer for Julian Alvarez

By Carter White | 29 May 2026 15:03

Barcelona have reportedly angered Atletico Madrid with an initial summer offer for attacker Julian Alvarez.

After exiting the Champions League at the semi-final stage to Arsenal in early May, Diego Simeone's side are looking for a productive transfer window to propel them to major trophies next season.

Atletico are supposedly eyeing a double swoop of Manchester City this summer, with midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva said to be of interest to the club plying its trade at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Fresh from winning back-to-back La Liga crowns, Barcelona are also targeting the Premier League market, moving towards a £70m deal for Newcastle United and England winger Anthony Gordon.

The former Everton man is preparing to join world-class talents Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at Camp Nou, with Hansi Flick's side now seeking Champions League glory after a period of domestic dominance.

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Atletico 'not happy' with Barca's Alvarez offer

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the relationship between La Liga counterparts Atletico Madrid and Barcelona has suffered further damage, with Alvarez at the centre of a potential transfer saga.

The report states that Flick's side recently submitted an initial €100m (£86m) offer for the 26-year-old, who provided 12 goal contributions across 29 top-flight matches for Los Colchoneros this season.

Barca's first offer supposedly comes without add-ons or the potential for a player swap, angering Atletico at an early stage of discussions regarding the future of Argentina international Alvarez.

Looking to take the next step in his trophy-laden career, the attacker has reportedly asked to leave the Metropolitano this summer, with Camp Nou potentially becoming the new home of the two-time Premier League winner.

Whilst transfer troubles rumble on, Alvarez is preparing for a summer of World Cup action in North America, where Lionel Messi and company will be fighting to retain their title from 2022's Qatari edition.

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Alvarez alters Atletico assumptions

Under the passionate reign of head coach Simeone, Atletico Madrid have been stereotyped as a defensive-minded beast, willing to win ugly - a stark contrast to the styles of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the recent arrival of Alvarez at the Metropolitano has allowed Los Colchoneros to evolve their style, with the Spanish powerhouses employing a more digestible style of football, especially in the Champions League.

Netting 49 goals across 106 appearances over the past two seasons, the 26-year-old is a shining light at the top of the pitch - one that Atletico are desperate to keep past the summer window.