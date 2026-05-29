Man City transfer news: Spanish giants 'showing interest' in Citizens midfielder this summer

By Carter White | 29 May 2026 14:37

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders this summer.

The 27-year-old struggled to start on a regular basis for Pep Guardiola's side during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, leading to suggestions that the Dutchman could leave the club during the off-season.

Pipping the Citizens to the Premier League title this term, Arsenal are one of the clubs supposedly eyeing up a move for Reijnders, who has only recently put his feet under the table on the blue side of Manchester.

The 30-time Netherlands international secured a high-profile switch from AC Milan to the Etihad during the summer window of 2025, with Guardiola's men paying around £46m for the midfielder's talents.

Reijnders is preparing for a busy summer on the pitch as well as in the transfer market, with the AZ Alkmaar youth product set to represent Ronald Koeman's Oranje at the World Cup in North America.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City star Reijnders wanted by Atletico Madrid?

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid are considering a summer swoop for Manchester City midfielder Reijnders, who started his side's last Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa.

With the 27-year-old not guaranteed a starting spot with the Citizens next season, the Spanish giants supposedly want to check whether he could become available over the course of the off-term trading point.

Diego Simeone's side are also said to be waiting for news regarding the availability of former Man City hero Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese maestro currently a free agent after departing the Etihad.

However, it is believed that the diminutive midfielder is favouring a switch to another La Liga outfit in the form of Barcelona, who are also looking to snatch England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

The relationship between Atletico Madrid and Barca is understood to be strained as the Catalonians attempt to lure star attacker Julian Alvarez from the Metropolitano Stadium ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Reijnders's debut campaign

Finding the net at the expense of Wolverhampton Wanderers on his Premier League debut in August, Reijnders made a perfect start to his Manchester City career and produced performances that suggested he could solve a growing issue for Guardiola.

The Citizens' reliance on Erling Haaland to find the net was blaringly obvious during the 2024-25 campaign, in which Man City relinquished possession of the top-flight crown to Arne Slot's Liverpool.

Reijnders provides a box-crashing presence for the midfield on the blue side of Manchester, scoring five goals and grabbing two assists across 28 Premier League matches during 2025-26.