Preview: Germany vs Finland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 29 May 2026 14:29 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 14:31

Germany continue their 2026 World Cup preparations when they face Finland at the MEWA Arena in an international friendly on Sunday.

The hosts are set to participate in Group E of the summer tournament, while the visitors disappointingly failed to secure qualification.

Match preview

Germany entered their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in worrying form, having lost two and drawn one of their prior three matches.

That concerning run continued with a 2-0 loss to Slovakia in their opening game of UEFA qualifying Group A, but Julian Nagelsmann's side responded superbly in the following fixtures.

Germany ultimately went on to win the remaining five qualifying games, securing their place at the 2026 World Cup with a first-placed finish in Group A.

Nagelsmann's team maintained their winning momentum in friendly fixtures with Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (2-1) in the March international break, and they will be looking to further build on those results in their final two friendlies ahead of the summer's tournament.

Germany will first face Finland on Sunday before taking on USA next Saturday, and Nagelsmann will be eager for his team to continue their winning run heading into a crucial tournament for the nation.

Since lifting the 2014 World Cup trophy, Germany have disastrously failed to progress from the group stage in either 2018 or 2022, and they will be desperate to significantly improve upon those results in 2026.

© Iconsport / Newspix

While Germany continue preparing for a potentially pivotal World Cup, Finland failed to secure their first-ever participation at the prestigious competition.

Finland have never qualified for the World Cup in their history, and a disappointing end to their 2026 qualifying campaign meant they missed out once again.

After taking seven points from their first four games, Finland were level on points with Poland in the race for a play-off place, but three defeats in their final four matches saw them fall seven points behind second-placed Poland.

Finland initially bounced back with a victory against Andorra and a 2-0 win against New Zealand, but they fell to a penalty loss to Cape Verde in their last match.

Now hoping to bounce back and start building momentum ahead of their Nations League campaign, which starts in September, Finland will be looking for their first win against Germany since July 1972 - having lost nine and drawn five of their last 14 meetings.

Germany International Friendlies form:

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Germany form (all competitions):

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Finland International Friendlies form:

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Finland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Germany will be without the recently recalled Manuel Neuer, who is expected to be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup but is currently recovering from a calf injury, meaning Oliver Baumann should start.

Kai Havertz will also be unavailable for selection due to his involvement in the Champions League final for Arsenal, meaning Nick Woltemade could lead the line.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is set to make his 104th appearance for Finland, behind an expected back three of Nikolai Alho, Ville Koski and Samuli Miettinen.

At the other end of the pitch, 31-year-old Joel Pohjanpalo should lead the line for Finland.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Woltemade

Finland possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Alho, Koski, Miettinen; Skytta, Suhonen, Markhiyev, Walta, Lahteenmaki; Pohjanpalo, Antman

We say: Germany 2-0 Finland

Germany are certainly the stronger team on paper, and with the added motivation to carry winning momentum into the World Cup, the hosts will be expected to secure the win against Finland.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.