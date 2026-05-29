Preview: Santos vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 29 May 2026 13:42

On Saturday, May 30, Santos and Vitoria meet at the iconic Estadio Vila Belmiro in the 18th round of the 2026 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. The fixture marks the final match for both clubs before the World Cup break, with Santos looking to move further away from the relegation zone against a Vitória side that has emerged as one of the season’s surprise packages.

On reputation and history alone, Santos would naturally be viewed as favourites. However, recent form, important absences and the recent head-to-head record suggest a far more balanced contest, with both teams possessing a realistic chance of claiming all three points.

Match preview

Santos are enduring one of the most difficult periods in their recent Brasileirao history. The club sit 17th with 18 points, firmly in the relegation zone, and regard this fixture as crucial to climbing away from the bottom of the table before the competition pauses. Pressure from the supporters at Vila Belmiro grows with each passing round.

Across 17 matches, Santos have recorded four wins, six draws and seven defeats. They conceded six goals in their last two outings, losing 3–0 to Coritiba and 3–2 to Gremio — results that have exposed a significant defensive frailty and raised serious questions about the squad's ability to respond under pressure.

Cuca returned to the club in March for his fourth spell in charge, replacing Juan Pablo Vojvoda with the team already in the drop zone. Despite going more than a month without defeat — a run of three wins and six draws — the manager has yet to find the consistency and efficiency the situation demands.

His points-per-game return in the Brasileirao remains below 40 per cent. In five recent matches, Santos took the lead and were unable to hold on.

Qualification for the Copa Sudamericana play-off round offered some relief, but the domestic situation continues to demand the club's full attention.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria arrive in a considerably more comfortable position. The club sit 11th with 22 points and come into this match on the back of a 2–0 home win over Internacional. That result boosted confidence and extended their gap above the relegation places.

Jair Ventura has earned widespread credit for the transformation he has overseen. Vitoria spent time in the top 10 and, before the halfway point of the season, had already surpassed their total points tally from the entire first half of 2025. The squad continues to compete effectively despite its limitations.

Beyond their strong league campaign, Vitoria reached the Copa do Nordeste final after eliminating ABC with considerable ease.

Ventura has spoken openly about his squad's desire to win a trophy in 2026, a stated ambition that has contributed to the positive mood within the camp.

Even when facing technically superior opposition, Vitoria have demonstrated tactical flexibility. Against Fluminense, they held their own in possession for extended periods, while Ventura showed willingness to adjust his attacking shape as the game demanded. Erick remains the team's primary creative and offensive reference.

Santos Brasileiro form:

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Santos face several significant absences. Neymar is ruled out after suffering a calf muscle injury and will not play again for the club before the World Cup. The loss of the number ten is a major blow both in technical terms and in terms of leadership on the pitch.

Beyond Neymar, Cuca is also without Benjamin Rollheiser, who is recovering from a muscular problem, and Gustavo Henrique, who is suspended. Joao Schmidt, Gabriel Menino and Thaciano remain in the treatment room, further stretching the available options.

Vitoria also arrive with an extensive injury list. Approximately ten players will be unavailable to Jair Ventura for the trip to Vila Belmiro. Defender Caca is suspended, while Camutanga, Riccieli and Edu Ribeiro continue their respective recoveries.

The absentees extend to the full-back positions, with both Ramon and Mateusinho missing. In midfield, Dudu and Ruben Ismael are sidelined, while Anderson Pato and Pedro Henrique are also unavailable in attack.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Brazao; Igor Vinicius, Adonis Frias, Luan Peres, Escobar; Willian Arao, Oliva; Rollheiser, Gabriel Bontempo, Barreal; Gabigol. Manager: Cuca.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Nathan Mendes, Neris, Luan Candido, Jamerson; Caique, Ze Vitor, Emmanuel Martinez; Rene, Matheuzinho, Erick. Manager: Jair Ventura.

We say: Santos 2-1 Vitoria

Despite an inconsistent campaign, Santos have a valuable opportunity to regain momentum at the Estadio Vila Belmiro. Their precarious league position should ensure a high-intensity performance, while the backing of the home crowd could provide an additional lift in a crucial fixture before the World Cup break.

Vitoria, meanwhile, arrive with a depleted squad and the accumulated fatigue of a demanding recent schedule. In what is expected to be a closely contested match with limited clear-cut chances, home advantage may prove the decisive factor, with Santos narrowly favoured to secure a 2-1 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.