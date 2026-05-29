Wolves transfer news: Former England international 'verbally agrees' to move to Molineux

By Darren Plant | 29 May 2026 15:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly won the race to sign Kieran Trippier on a free transfer.

Prior to the end of the season, it was announced that the former England international would be leaving Newcastle United when his contract expires in June.

As a result, a hotly-contested race for the 35-year-old's signature was expected, one which could have plausibly continued throughout the summer.

However, it was recently claimed that Wolves had been proactive in their efforts to try to sign Trippier ahead of their return to the Championship.

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves have now made the breakthrough in negotiations with the veteran defender.

© Imago

Wolves win Trippier race

The report claims that Trippier has already verbally agreed to move to Molineux ahead of his return from holiday next week.

Trippier is said to have given the green light to signing a two-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

A medical will also need to be completed before Trippier is able to finalise a transfer to the West Midlands outfit.

As well as his influence on the pitch, Trippier is also being signed by Rob Edwards for his impact behind the scenes, with Wolves in desperate need of domestic-based leaders.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Wolves make another statement of intent

Despite the inevitable doom and gloom at the end of an eight-year stay in the Premier League, Wolves are slowly lifting the mood at Molineux.

Brazil international Andre committed his future to the club last week, and now Trippier will be viewed as a certain starter when fit.

Trippier, who made 54 appearances for England, will either be deployed at right-back or right wing-back, depending on whether Edwards sticks with a 3-4-2-1 formation or switches to a back four.

He will be stepping away from Premier League football with six goals and 39 assists from 225 appearances.

Wolves will also hope to benefit from Trippier's ability from set-pieces having struggled on that front in 2025-26.