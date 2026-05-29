International Friendlies
Germany
May 31, 2026 7.45pm
Mewa Arena
Finland

Germany lineup vs. Finland: Predicted XI for friendly fixture ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Havertz out, Woltemade to lead the line? Predicted Germany XI vs. Finland
© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Germany take on Finland on Sunday in their penultimate friendly fixture before the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway.

Julian Nagelsmann is anticipated to name a strong side for the friendly, with the manager saying that Germany will be using the warm-up fixtures as tests for potential starting lineups at the tournament.

However, Kai Havertz, who is expected to lead the line for Germany at the World Cup, is unavailable due to his involvement in the Champions League final with Arsenal. 

As a result, Nick Woltemade could be named as the starting striker, spearheading an attack featuring Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. 

Manuel Neuer is the only other absentee for Germany, meaning Oliver Baumann will start in goal. 

Elsewhere, a familiar back four of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum should start, with Leon Goretzka and Angelo Stiller featuring at the base of midfield. 

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Woltemade

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