Germany lineup vs. Finland: Predicted XI for friendly fixture ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Ellis Stevens | 29 May 2026 14:52

Germany take on Finland on Sunday in their penultimate friendly fixture before the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway.

Julian Nagelsmann is anticipated to name a strong side for the friendly, with the manager saying that Germany will be using the warm-up fixtures as tests for potential starting lineups at the tournament.

However, Kai Havertz, who is expected to lead the line for Germany at the World Cup, is unavailable due to his involvement in the Champions League final with Arsenal.

As a result, Nick Woltemade could be named as the starting striker, spearheading an attack featuring Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Manuel Neuer is the only other absentee for Germany, meaning Oliver Baumann will start in goal.

Elsewhere, a familiar back four of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum should start, with Leon Goretzka and Angelo Stiller featuring at the base of midfield.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Woltemade