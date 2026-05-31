Next Liverpool manager: Virgil van Dijk reacts to Arne Slot sacking with 27-word message

By Darren Plant | 31 May 2026 12:39

Virgil van Dijk has taken to social media to react to the sacking of Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

On Saturday lunchtime, the Merseyside giants announced that they had decided to part company with the Dutchman after a two-year stint.

Despite commending Slot for his time at Anfield, Liverpool chiefs stressed in a statement that they felt it necessary to go in a new direction.

Captain Van Dijk has now become the first Liverpool star to publicly react to the surprise development over the weekend.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Van Dijk reacts to Liverpool sacking Slot

In a post on his Instagram account, Van Dijk said: "We'll never forget winning the Premier League in our first season together.

"Thank you, Trainer, and best of luck to you and your family for the future."

Slot leaves Liverpool with a record of 66 wins, 19 draws and 28 defeats from his 113 matches in charge.

Liverpool were already in line to go through a period of transition with Ibrahima Konate joining Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah in choosing to leave on a free transfer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Who is favourite to become the next Liverpool manager?

As soon as the announcement came about Slot's sacking, departing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola became the clear favourite to replace him in the Anfield dugout.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes knows the Spaniard from his time at the Vitality Stadium.

Sports Mole has weighed up the pros and cons of Iraola becoming the next manager of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, who are the winners and losers of Liverpool's decision to part ways with Slot?