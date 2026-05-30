Why Andoni Iraola would and wouldn't be the right man for Liverpool

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 May 2026 16:24

Liverpool's search for a new manager is already gathering pace.

Just over a year after guiding the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut campaign, Arne Slot has parted ways with the club following a disappointing 2025-26 season, with Liverpool's hierarchy deciding that a change of direction is required ahead of the new campaign.

Attention has swiftly turned towards Andoni Iraola, who has emerged as the leading contender to take over at Anfield after enhancing his growing reputation during an impressive spell at Bournemouth, where he transformed the Cherries from relegation candidates into one of the Premier League's most energetic, aggressive and tactically sophisticated sides.

The links are hardly surprising, as Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was instrumental in bringing Iraola to Bournemouth in 2023, while the Spaniard's work on the south coast has established him as one of the most highly regarded coaches in English football.

Yet while his credentials are impressive, succeeding at Liverpool represents an entirely different challenge.

As the Reds consider one of the most important appointments of the post-Jurgen Klopp era, Sports Mole looks at the compelling arguments both for and against handing Iraola the biggest job of his managerial career.

Why Iraola could be the perfect fit

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool's modern identity has been built around intensity, aggression and front-foot football, and those qualities have been evident throughout Iraola's coaching career.

His philosophy may also appeal to key figures within the dressing room, as Mohamed Salah recently spoke of the need for Liverpool to rediscover the "heavy metal" football that became synonymous with Klopp's most successful sides, and while Iraola is very much his own coach, the similarities in approach are difficult to ignore.

His Bournemouth side became renowned for its relentless pressing, rapid transitions and willingness to attack opponents regardless of stature, a style that bears more than a passing resemblance to the football that helped Liverpool conquer England and Europe under Klopp and one that would likely resonate with supporters accustomed to seeing their side dictate games through energy and intensity.

Equally impressive is Iraola's record of overachievement, with few managers in Europe consistently extracting more from their squads than the former Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth boss.

Working with significantly smaller budgets than the Premier League's established elite, he repeatedly developed players, improved teams and delivered results beyond expectations.

That ability to elevate individuals could prove particularly valuable at Liverpool, where maintaining a competitive squad while managing financial sustainability remains a key objective.

If Iraola could achieve such progress with Bournemouth's resources, Liverpool may believe he could take another significant step with access to elite facilities, greater financial backing and a deeper pool of talent.

Another factor working in Iraola's favour is his familiarity with English football, as unlike many overseas candidates he would not require a lengthy adaptation period, having already demonstrated an understanding of the Premier League's physical and tactical demands while guiding Bournemouth to compete with and defeat some of the division's strongest teams.

There is also the potential advantage of existing relationships behind the scenes, with Hughes having worked closely with Iraola during his time at Bournemouth, meaning there is already a degree of trust and understanding between coach and hierarchy.

Successful managerial appointments are rarely built solely on tactics; alignment between the sporting director, recruitment department and coaching staff is equally important, and Liverpool may view that existing relationship as a significant advantage.

Why Liverpool should think twice

© Imago / IPS

For all his achievements, appointing Iraola would still represent a considerable gamble.

The most obvious concern is his lack of experience at the very highest level, as managing Bournemouth and managing Liverpool are vastly different challenges and, at Anfield, qualification for Europe is not enough because trophies are the expectation.

History suggests that excelling at an ambitious smaller club does not always guarantee success when stepping into one of football's biggest jobs. David Moyes earned widespread praise for his work at Everton before struggling to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, while Graham Potter's impressive achievements at Brighton failed to translate into a successful spell at Chelsea.

More recently, Nuno Espirito Santo was unable to replicate the success he enjoyed at Wolverhampton Wanderers during his brief tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, while Thomas Frank's highly anticipated move from Brentford to Spurs ended in disappointment after he was dismissed less than a year into the role following a difficult campaign.

In each case, managers who had built reputations through overachievement discovered that competing for trophies, managing elite dressing rooms and operating under relentless scrutiny required an entirely different skill set.

Every decision is scrutinised, every setback magnified and every season judged against the standards established by decades of success, yet Iraola has still to prove that he can operate under that level of pressure, where even minor setbacks can generate intense media attention and supporter frustration.

Questions also remain over whether his demanding tactical approach can be sustained across a campaign involving domestic and European commitments, as high-intensity football often places significant physical demands on players and maintaining those standards over multiple competitions can be difficult.

Liverpool's schedule is far more demanding than Bournemouth's has ever been, with expectations to challenge on multiple fronts every season, meaning managing workloads, preventing burnout and maintaining performance levels throughout a gruelling campaign would become even more important under a coach whose philosophy is built around relentless pressing.

There are tactical concerns too, as Bournemouth's aggressive approach produced some outstanding performances but also occasionally left them vulnerable defensively, while committing numbers forward and pressing high up the pitch inevitably creates risks, particularly against elite opposition capable of exploiting space in transition.

At Bournemouth, those risks were often worth taking, but at Liverpool, where title races and Champions League knockout ties can be decided by the finest of margins, defensive consistency becomes significantly more important.

Perhaps the greatest unknown, however, is how Iraola would handle a dressing room full of global stars, as managing elite footballers requires more than tactical expertise and instead demands authority, communication skills and the ability to balance competing personalities and expectations.

At Bournemouth, Iraola earned widespread respect for his coaching methods, but Liverpool would present an entirely different environment where handling world-class players, managing expectations and navigating the scrutiny that comes with one of football's biggest jobs would be a new challenge altogether.

Until he is given that opportunity, it remains impossible to know whether he possesses those qualities at the highest level.

Verdict

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Few managerial candidates combine potential and proven Premier League experience as effectively as Iraola.

His football aligns naturally with Liverpool's traditions, his coaching credentials are increasingly difficult to ignore and his track record suggests he has the ability to improve both players and teams, making him appear an excellent fit from a purely tactical perspective.

Yet Liverpool would not simply be hiring a coach; they would be entrusting one of football's biggest institutions to a manager who has never previously operated at that level.

That uncertainty may ultimately determine whether the club decides to pursue a safer, more established option or place its faith in one of the brightest coaching minds in European football.

If Liverpool are searching for a manager capable of building the club's next great era rather than simply maintaining the status quo, Iraola has a compelling case, but the challenge for Liverpool's decision-makers is determining whether his remarkable rise is ready for its biggest test yet.