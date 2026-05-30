Andoni Iraola's three key Liverpool transfer targets after Reds approach

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 May 2026 15:49 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 15:50

Almost inevitably, the axe has finally fallen on Arne Slot's reign as Liverpool manager, after an end-of-season review decided the Reds must head in a "different" direction.

The club's ownership group outlined their desire for a new approach moving forward, and ex-Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is clearly the leading contender to lead that change.

Iraola's former team recently finished just one place and three points behind Liverpool to qualify for Europe, and the 43-year-old has earned admiration for integrating fresh talent after each transfer window, when the Cherries were often picked apart.

Though the Basque boss has already held discussions with AC Milan and Crystal Palace, he is now favourite to follow in the footsteps of several managerial legends at Anfield.

Liverpool spent £415m on just six players last summer, but Slot could not get them to gel and the Reds' bid to retain the Premier League title ended in abject failure.

So, if Iraola is appointed, which three key players could he sign to fine-tune the Reds' talented squad? Here, Sports Mole selects the men most likely to join him at Anfield.

Mo Salah's successor: wing wizard Rayan

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Now the Mohamed Salah era is finally over - and they missed out on Antoine Semenyo in January - Liverpool need a replacement for their 'Egyptian King' on the right wing.

Fitting the bill is an imposing six-footer with the physical stature to thrive in Premier League football, and someone who needed virtually no time to settle after arriving on England's south coast.

Brazil's breakout star of 2025, Rayan made his name by powering past defenders and finishing with a precision belying his teenage years. After racking up 14 league goals at Vasco da Gama, he was soon bound for Bournemouth.

Now aged 19, the versatile forward prefers to operate on the right flank, looking to cut onto his left foot and then shoot; his right foot has also improved, adding the valuable option of going either way.

Quickly judged worthy of first-team selection by Iraola, he celebrated his Premier League debut by scoring a fine solo goal against Aston Villa, showing why the Cherries had splashed out £25m.

That led to his first senior call-up to the Brazil squad - and he is now off to the World Cup - but Rayan is not yet the finished article; perhaps the perfect way to develop is following a familiar head coach up to Anfield.

However, Bournemouth are determined to resist offers for their rising stars, and an £87m release clause in Rayan’s contract does not become active until this time next year - so any switch to Liverpool would not come cheap.

Solving the Trent problem: a new Liverpool right-back

© Imago

It is unthinkable to face another season of Dominik Szoboszlai, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones being asked to fill in at right-back, with Conor Bradley often hampered by injury and Jeremie Frimpong facing fitness issues amid inconsistent form.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold’s painful departure last summer, Liverpool need a ready-made successor, much as Milos Kerkez was brought in to take over from Andy Robertson - albeit that transition did not happen smoothly.

A mooted move for Sunderland loanee Lutsharel Geertruida may be shelved following Slot's recent departure, but the Reds would do well to secure another Dutch full-back.

If appointed, Iraola will need a reliable presence on the right side of his defence, and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries can be signed during July for a bargain fee of around £20m.

Doubts remain whether he is more effective at wing-back - a position he has long filled for Inter - and aged 30, he is not a long-term solution; yet Dumfries does play in a back four for the Netherlands and is suitably aggressive to handle the Premier League.

Also offering direct running and a significant threat at the back post, his aerial ability is among the very best in world football - something to consider with Ibrahima Konate departing and Virgil van Dijk in decline.

Fresh blood in the Reds' midfield: England star Alex Scott

© Imago / Sportimage

Bournemouth fans would not take kindly to another raid on their club, yet that is the Cherries' place in the Premier League foodchain.

Iraola has waxed lyrical about Alex Scott's playmaking abilities, and Thomas Tuchel recently suggested he was unlucky to miss out on England's World Cup squad.

Particularly if Jones does leave Merseyside this summer, Liverpool's midfield could do with some fresh blood, and the ex-Bristol City man possesses enough raw talent to make the next step.

While Scott has apparently been offered a new and improved contract, the 22-year-old finds himself at the centre of strong interest from several Premier League heavyweights.

Liverpool have monitored him closely and might be tempted to make a move soon, after missing out on several other targets in the recent past.

Capable of taking an advanced role or playing as a dynamic 'number eight', Scott ticks a lot of boxes and would surely thrive under the continued guidance of Iraola.