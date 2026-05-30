PSG vs. Arsenal starting lineups confirmed as Jurrien Timber, Achraf Hakimi, Myles Lewis-Skelly decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 30 May 2026 15:48 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 15:58

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's Champions League final at the Puskas Arena.

On Friday evening, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the press that Jurrien Timber would be fit to start in Budapest, despite spending two months on the sidelines with a serious groin injury.

However, despite Arteta's positive injury update, Timber has only been named among the substitutes, so Cristhian Mosquera will line up at right-back for the Gunners against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Mosquera for the absent Ben White is one of four changes that Arteta has made to the starting lineup from the semi-final second-leg win over Atletico Madrid, as Piero Hincapie is also preferred to Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard has won his place back in midfield from Eberechi Eze, but Myles Lewis-Skelly has been retained alongside Declan Rice, as Martin Zubimendi settles for a spot on the bench.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard will also reprise their roles out wide, but Kai Havertz has been given the nod over Viktor Gyokeres in the number nine position.

Teenager Max Dowman is on the bench for Arsenal, whose opponents have made just the one change from their semi-final second-leg clash with Bayern Munich.

PSG vs. Arsenal: Achraf Hakimi starts for Champions League holders

© Iconsport / Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM

Right-back Achraf Hakimi has been declared to fit to start for the European champions, a few weeks on from suffering a moderate hamstring injury in the 5-4 first-leg thriller against Bayern.

Warren Zaire-Emery deputised well for the Moroccan at the Allianz Arena, but the 2006-born prospect drops out of the XI to accommodate Hakimi's timely return.

Luis Enrique has opted against deploying Zaire-Emery in midfield, instead trusting Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves from the first whistle.

As expected, Ousmane Dembele has shaken off a minor calf concern to start in attack with Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue; the former has 16 goal involvements from 15 Champions League games in the 2025-26 season.

Incredibly, the last time PSG fielded this exact starting lineup came in the 2024-25 Champions League final, when Les Parisiens embarrassed Inter Milan 5-0.

PSG starting lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Chevalier, Marin, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Ramos, Lee, Hernandez, Mayulu, Dro, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Mbaye

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Timber, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Dowman, Zubimendi, Calafiori