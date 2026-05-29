Arsenal's Champions League record: Have the Gunners ever won the trophy? Mikel Arteta's side assessed ahead of final vs. PSG

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years this season, clinching top spot ahead of Manchester City after a series of second-placed finishes, but even greater glory awaits as they prepare for Saturday's Champions League final.
Mikel Arteta's Gunners beat La Liga giants Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final showdown, and they will be confident that their defensive resilience can get them over the line this weekend.
However, while the Londoners' Premier League triumph brought an end to their six-year silverware drought, they have never won the Champions League, and completing a double this term would go down as one of the club's greatest ever achievements.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Arsenal's Champions League and European Cup record, ahead of Saturday's final against PSG.
Interactive: Arsenal's European Cup & Champions League record
Arsenal — European Cup & Champions League
Season-by-season record • 1971–72 to 2025–26 • Click any column to sort
|Season
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Round
|1971–72European Cup
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|4
|+9
|QF
|1991–92European Cup
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|R2
|1998–99Champions League
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|Grp
|1999–00Champions League
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|Grp
|2000–01Champions League
|14
|7
|3
|4
|19
|18
|+1
|QF
|2001–02Champions League
|12
|5
|1
|6
|17
|17
|0
|GS2
|2002–03Champions League
|12
|4
|5
|3
|15
|9
|+6
|GS2
|2003–04Champions League
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|11
|+5
|QF
|2004–05Champions League
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|9
|+4
|R16
|2005–06Champions League
|13
|8
|4
|1
|15
|4
|+11
|RU
|2006–07Champions League
|10
|5
|3
|2
|13
|6
|+7
|R16
|2007–08Champions League
|12
|7
|3
|2
|24
|9
|+15
|QF
|2008–09Champions League
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|11
|+12
|SF
|2009–10Champions League
|12
|7
|2
|3
|26
|14
|+12
|QF
|2010–11Champions League
|8
|5
|0
|3
|21
|11
|+10
|R16
|2011–12Champions League
|10
|6
|2
|2
|13
|11
|+2
|R16
|2012–13Champions League
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|11
|+2
|R16
|2013–14Champions League
|10
|6
|1
|3
|14
|8
|+6
|R16
|2014–15Champions League
|10
|6
|2
|2
|19
|11
|+8
|R16
|2015–16Champions League
|8
|3
|0
|5
|13
|15
|−2
|R16
|2016–17Champions League
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|16
|+4
|R16
|2023–24Champions League
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|8
|+11
|QF
|2024–25Champions League
|14
|9
|2
|3
|31
|10
|+21
|SF
|2025–26Champions League
|14
|11
|3
|0
|29
|6
|+23
|Final
|Overall — 24 seasons
|239
|126
|50
|63
|411
|242
|+169
|52.7% W
Arsenal are one of the biggest teams in England, but their record in European competitions has been far from stellar.
The Gunners have never won the Champions League or European Cup before, and their only appearance in the final of either iteration was a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in May 2006.
Arsene Wenger's Londoners were hopeful ahead of their meeting with La Blaugrana at the Stade de France that day, but when goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off with just 18 minutes on the clock, the odds were stacked against them.
Arsenal were arguably the better team in the opening exchanges, yet when Samuel Eto'o latched onto the end of a Ronaldinho pass and flicked the ball beyond Lehmann, referee Terje Hauge decided to show a red card to the German shot-stopper.
Fans still debate the rationale behind the decision to this day, given that advantage was not played despite Ludovic Giuly being on hand to score what would have been the opener.
In the aftermath, Thierry Henry famously lambasted the official, stating “I don’t know if the referee was wearing a Barcelona shirt,” before mentioning that he "Would have liked a proper referee."
Regardless, the Gunners mustered the strength to take the lead through Sol Campbell, and went into the half-time break in front, having faced little threat from Barca other than a strike from Eto'o that hit the post.
However, the Londoners failed to convert their other chances on the night, with Henry uncharacteristically wasteful, allowing the Catalan giants back into the game.
In response, Barca manager Frank Rijkaard opted to bring on Henrik Larsson just beyond the hour mark, and the Swede would go on to assist Eto'o's equaliser, as well as Juliano Belletti's 80th-minute winner.