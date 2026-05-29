Arsenal's Champions League record: Have the Gunners ever won the trophy? Mikel Arteta's side assessed ahead of final vs. PSG

By Anthony Nolan | 29 May 2026 23:15

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years this season, clinching top spot ahead of Manchester City after a series of second-placed finishes, but even greater glory awaits as they prepare for Saturday's Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners beat La Liga giants Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final showdown, and they will be confident that their defensive resilience can get them over the line this weekend.

However, while the Londoners' Premier League triumph brought an end to their six-year silverware drought, they have never won the Champions League, and completing a double this term would go down as one of the club's greatest ever achievements.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Arsenal's Champions League and European Cup record, ahead of Saturday's final against PSG.

Interactive: Arsenal's European Cup & Champions League record

Arsenal — European Cup & Champions League Season-by-season record • 1971–72 to 2025–26 • Click any column to sort 24 seasons Round reached All Group Stage Round of 16 Quarter-Final Semi-Final Final Arsenal FC season-by-season record in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League — matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, and round reached. Season Pld W D L GF GA GD Round 1971–72 European Cup 6 4 0 2 13 4 +9 QF 1991–92 European Cup 4 1 1 2 8 6 +2 R2 1998–99 Champions League 6 2 2 2 8 8 0 Grp 1999–00 Champions League 6 2 2 2 9 9 0 Grp 2000–01 Champions League 14 7 3 4 19 18 +1 QF 2001–02 Champions League 12 5 1 6 17 17 0 GS2 2002–03 Champions League 12 4 5 3 15 9 +6 GS2 2003–04 Champions League 10 5 2 3 16 11 +5 QF 2004–05 Champions League 8 3 4 1 13 9 +4 R16 2005–06 Champions League 13 8 4 1 15 4 +11 RU 2006–07 Champions League 10 5 3 2 13 6 +7 R16 2007–08 Champions League 12 7 3 2 24 9 +15 QF 2008–09 Champions League 14 7 3 4 23 11 +12 SF 2009–10 Champions League 12 7 2 3 26 14 +12 QF 2010–11 Champions League 8 5 0 3 21 11 +10 R16 2011–12 Champions League 10 6 2 2 13 11 +2 R16 2012–13 Champions League 8 4 1 3 13 11 +2 R16 2013–14 Champions League 10 6 1 3 14 8 +6 R16 2014–15 Champions League 10 6 2 2 19 11 +8 R16 2015–16 Champions League 8 3 0 5 13 15 −2 R16 2016–17 Champions League 8 4 2 2 20 16 +4 R16 2023–24 Champions League 10 5 2 3 19 8 +11 QF 2024–25 Champions League 14 9 2 3 31 10 +21 SF 2025–26 Champions League 14 11 3 0 29 6 +23 Final

Arsenal are one of the biggest teams in England, but their record in European competitions has been far from stellar.

The Gunners have never won the Champions League or European Cup before, and their only appearance in the final of either iteration was a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in May 2006.

Arsene Wenger's Londoners were hopeful ahead of their meeting with La Blaugrana at the Stade de France that day, but when goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off with just 18 minutes on the clock, the odds were stacked against them.

Arsenal were arguably the better team in the opening exchanges, yet when Samuel Eto'o latched onto the end of a Ronaldinho pass and flicked the ball beyond Lehmann, referee Terje Hauge decided to show a red card to the German shot-stopper.

Fans still debate the rationale behind the decision to this day, given that advantage was not played despite Ludovic Giuly being on hand to score what would have been the opener.

In the aftermath, Thierry Henry famously lambasted the official, stating “I don’t know if the referee was wearing a Barcelona shirt,” before mentioning that he "Would have liked a proper referee."

Regardless, the Gunners mustered the strength to take the lead through Sol Campbell, and went into the half-time break in front, having faced little threat from Barca other than a strike from Eto'o that hit the post.

However, the Londoners failed to convert their other chances on the night, with Henry uncharacteristically wasteful, allowing the Catalan giants back into the game.

In response, Barca manager Frank Rijkaard opted to bring on Henrik Larsson just beyond the hour mark, and the Swede would go on to assist Eto'o's equaliser, as well as Juliano Belletti's 80th-minute winner.