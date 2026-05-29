Preview: South Korea vs Trinidad and Tobago - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 29 May 2026 23:05

South Korea will ramp up their World Cup 2026 preparations on Sunday, when they take on Trinidad and Tobago in an international friendly in Utah.

The Tigers of Asia are back in action for the first time since losing a pair of friendlies in March, while their opponents are winless in their last six outings.

Match preview

South Korea will play their first game on American soil ahead of the upcoming World Cup on Sunday with the aim of putting a pair of victories together in preparation for the group stage next month.

They secured their spot in the summer's tournament in style in Asian qualifying, winning their second round group with six wins from six games and topping their third-round group, unbeaten in 10 matches, to progress.

After finishing 2025 with three friendly victories, Hong Myung-bo's team are yet to get going this year, having only played a pair of friendlies in March and suffered two losses, firstly being beaten 4-0 by Ivory Coast before losing 1-0 at the hands of Austria.

They have now headed to America with their sights set on the tournament kicking off in mid-June, as they gear up for an 11th straight appearance on the global stage dating back to 1986, having most recently reached the round of 16 in 2022 and dropped out at the hands of Brazil.

Now facing two friendlies against Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador, before meeting Czech Republic, Mexico and South Africa in group A beginning in mid-June, South Korea will hope to get a win under their belts on Sunday to begin building momentum.

© Imago

Their opponents, meanwhile, head across to USA for a friendly without a World Cup to gear up for, with the aim of arresting a winless run dating back to October 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago advanced through the second round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying but failed to progress through the next stage, finishing third in their third-round group to miss out on an automatic group-stage spot or inter-confederation playoff.

That campaign ended with three draws as they failed to chase down the top two, before losing to Bolivia in a friendly and suffering a pair of FIFA Series losses in March under the new management of Derek King.

Following a 4-1 beating at the hands of Venezuela, the Soca Warriors met Gabon last time out and failed to stop their rot, drawing 2-2 thanks to Levi Garcia's brace before losing in the resultant penalty shootout.

Now heading into a pair of friendlies with hopes of turning their fortunes around and getting off the mark under King, Trinidad and Tobago will set out to bounce back to winning ways in Utah.

South Korea International Friendlies form:

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Trinidad and Tobago International Friendlies form:

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Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

South Korea head into their pair of friendlies with their chosen 26-man World Cup squad, and Hong Myung-bo may begin with a full-strength starting XI to test his team.

Talismanic forward Son Heung-min arrives straight from the start of the MLS season with Los Angeles FC, for whom he mas contributed eight assists in 13 league games this season after scoring 12 goals in 13 last time around, with 54 international goals to his name.

Lee Kang-In is not involved, however, as he is on duty with Paris Saint-Germain at the Champions League final in Budapest, while Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae will lead the defence into the World Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago are set to be without goalkeeper Denzil Smith for Sunday's friendly, meaning Jabari Brice may start between the sticks or Teshorne Ragoo will be handed a debut.

Roald Mitchell will arrive from MLS side New York Red Bulls and may continue to lead the line after starting in the FIFA Series.

Elsewhere, key man Levi Garcia, who scored a brace last time out and boasts 12 international goals, may also not be involved in Derek King's squad.

South Korea possible starting lineup:

S Kim; H Lee, M Kim, J Kim; Seol, Paik, I Hwang, T Lee; J Lee, Son, H Hwang

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Brice; Payne, Yearwood, Ngwenya, Powder; Garcia, Greene, David, Nakhid, Thomas; Mitchell

We say: South Korea 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Aiming to kickstart their preparations for the World Cup on American soil, South Korea should make no mistake in cruising past Trinidad and Tobago in Utah, even if they opt to rotate throughout the game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.