Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'open' to signing Man City defender as Marcos Senesi replacement

By Ben Sully | 29 May 2026 20:51 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 20:59

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake this summer.

Marcos Senesi has played his final game for Bournemouth, with the defender set to become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

Senesi will leave a sizeable void in the Cherries' defence after starting 37 Premier League games in the 2025-26 season, helping the club achieve European qualification for the first time in their history.

The 29-year-old, who missed out on Argentina's World Cup squad, is now set to join fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur as a free agent, leaving Bournemouth to search for his successor in the summer market.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Bournemouth considering Ake move

According to TEAMtalk, Ake has emerged as a 'serious option' in their search for a new centre-back ahead of Marco Rose's first season in charge.

The report claims that Bournemouth have been approached to gauge their interest in a deal to bring Ake back to the Vitality Stadium.

The south coast side are said to be 'open' to the possibility of re-signing a player who made 121 competitive appearances for the club before leaving in 2020.

However, they could face competition from Everton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and newly-promoted Coventry City.

Everton's sister club, Roma, have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for the Netherlands international.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man City set Ake asking price

Ake struggled for regular playing time during the 2025-26 campaign, starting just five Premier League matches.

With the Dutchman set to enter the final 12 months of his deal, Man City are willing to sanction his sale in the summer transfer window.

The Citizens are expected to ask for around £20m, knowing this summer represents the final opportunity to receive a fee of any note.