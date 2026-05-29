Champions League final: How Arsenal's adeptness at winning in multiple ways gives them edge vs. PSG

By Seye Omidiora | 29 May 2026 19:52

It has taken 20 years, but it feels fitting that Arsenal have to defeat a Paris-based side to claim a maiden Champions League title.

Many older Gooners will remember just how disappointing it felt to witness Jens Lehmann getting sent off early at Stade de France, their side failing to add to their Sol Campbell advantage after Thierry Henry somehow contrived to miss presentable scoring chances before Barcelona ultimately scored twice through Samuel Eto'o and Luciano Belletti.

Exactly two decades have passed since, but Mikel Arteta has guided the North Londoners to another shot at European glory, and the prospect of the club following their fourth Premier League title success with a maiden continental success is mouthwatering.

While Arsene Wenger went against every bone in his body to lean on his side's defensive strengths during Arsenal's 2005-06 run, this current iteration have shown their competence at playing in different ways.

Although both runs to the decider have been similar, they have not been the same. In 05-06, Wenger's Gunners conceded twice in the group stage as they went unbeaten, claiming five wins — only fellow semi-finalists Villarreal and Liverpool (both one) conceded fewer.

The North Londoners then went the entire knockout stage without losing or conceding — they beat Real Madrid, Juventus and Villarreal 1-0, 2-0 and 1-0 on aggregate, respectively — to set up a meeting with favourites Barcelona.

This year's run has not been entirely dissimilar, though this current Arsenal side are significantly superior to the group from 20 years ago, having shown their consistency over a few years under Arteta and head into Saturday's final on the back of ending their 22-year top-flight drought.

Here, Sports Mole highlights why this version of Arsenal have a lot more about them ahead of the 2026 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal's defensive resilience and old-school steel

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While Wenger famously compromised his attacking principles for defensive stability 20 years ago, Arteta's side are comfortable reverting to old-school English football values when required.

Their continental campaign has been underpinned by an extraordinary defensive record, conceding a mere six goals across the entire tournament.

During the knockout stages, this sturdiness was tested to its absolute limit against Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid, who restricted space and threatened to disrupt Arsenal's attacking rhythm.

Led by the immense Gabriel Magalhaes-William Saliba centre-back partnership, with the reliable David Raya behind them, they displayed supreme patience without the ball, suffocating opponents and grinding out crucial low-scoring results, including a masterclass in containment to navigate demanding quarter-final and semi-final ties.

Arsenal's flawless attacking variety and collective depth

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Far from being one-dimensional containment specialists, this Arsenal iteration possess a terrifying attacking fluidity that can tear Europe's elite apart.

Their historic league phase yielded a perfect 24 points, characterised by a swashbuckling 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid, a 3-1 masterclass against Inter Milan at San Siro and a high-quality showing to beat Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Emirates.

Rather than leaning heavily on a single talisman, 12 different outfield players have found the net during this European run.

While his debut season has not come without criticism, the addition of Viktor Gyokeres has provided a physical focal point that previous campaigns lacked, while Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and even Noni Madueke have delivered in clutch moments.

Whether executing rapid transitional counters or breaking down low blocks with intricate wide combinations, Arsenal possess the personnel to score through multiple avenues.

Indeed, it is instructive that the Londoners scored three goals or more in six of their eight games in the league phase, with their 23 goals outscoring everyone, before reverting to an old-school knockout football approach in the knockout rounds.

Arsenal's set-piece mastery and tactical adaptability

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Perhaps the greatest testament to Arteta's coaching is how seamlessly Arsenal adapt to the unique tactical challenges presented by different opponents.

When Bayer Leverkusen disrupted their flow with aggressive pressing in the round of 16, the Gunners weaponised their elite dead-ball efficiency to salvage a vital first-leg draw.

The London side’s ability to win ugly is balanced by an innate capacity to dictate tempo in possession, as demonstrated in their composed early win against Athletic Club.

By blending physical dominance from set pieces with sophisticated tactical rotation in midfield, Arteta has constructed a multifaceted machine capable of navigating any match scenario.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for PSG vs. Arsenal: