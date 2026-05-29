Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona 'weighing up' move for £45m defender

By Saikat Mandal | 29 May 2026 17:55

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Piero Hincapie during the summer transfer window, although prising him away from Arsenal could prove far from straightforward.

Hincapie joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen on loan last summer, with Arsenal securing an option to make the deal permanent.

The Premier League champions can reportedly sign the Ecuador international for £45m, while the agreement also includes a 10% sell-on clause in favour of Leverkusen.

Piero Hincapie has impressed for Arsenal

© Imago / Sportimage

The 24-year-old made 20 Premier League starts last season, while also featuring five times from the bench, contributing one goal and two assists.

Comfortable at both centre-back and left-back, Hincapie's versatility has proved invaluable for Mikel Arteta, particularly during a demanding campaign across multiple competitions.

The defender also featured nine times in the Champions League and has earned the trust of Arteta in several high-profile fixtures, underlining his growing importance within the squad.

Should Arsenal decide to activate their option, a five-year contract has reportedly already been agreed in principle.

Barcelona eye move for Piero Hincapie?

© Imago

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are assessing the possibility of an approach, although club officials acknowledge that completing such a deal would be difficult.

The Spanish champions have already launched an ambitious summer recruitment drive, reportedly agreeing a £70m deal for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Barcelona could be exploring a permanent move for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, while Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid remains another high-profile target.

The Catalan giants are believed to be prioritising the addition of a left-sided centre-back; a profile that fits Hincapie perfectly, but sporting director Deco is understood to recognise that prising away Hincapie will be a significant challenge.

Arteta has recently hinted that Arsenal would be keen to retain Hincapie on a permanent basis. However, if the Gunners ultimately decide against activating their option, Barcelona could then have an opportunity to negotiate directly with Leverkusen for the Ecuadorian's signature.