Team News: PSG vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 17:00 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 17:00

Premier League and Ligue 1 champions seek to complete a domestic and European double on Saturday, when Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal clash in an unmissable Champions League final.

PSG overcame Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals to advance to Budapest, while the Gunners edged Atletico Madrid 2-1 to make their first final in 20 years.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

PSG

Out: None

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele (calf), Achraf Hakimi (hamstring), Willian Pacho (thigh), Nuno Mendes (thigh), Lucas Chevalier (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (knee)

Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres