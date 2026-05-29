Team News: PSG vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for Champions League final

Premier League and Ligue 1 champions seek to complete a domestic and European double on Saturday, when Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal clash in an unmissable Champions League final.
PSG overcame Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals to advance to Budapest, while the Gunners edged Atletico Madrid 2-1 to make their first final in 20 years.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
PSG vs. ARSENAL
PSG
Out: None
Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele (calf), Achraf Hakimi (hamstring), Willian Pacho (thigh), Nuno Mendes (thigh), Lucas Chevalier (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia
ARSENAL
Out: Ben White (knee)
Doubtful: Jurrien Timber (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres