Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'eyeing' move for Lyon midfielder this summer

By Carter White | 29 May 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 16:36

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann during the summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side are targeting engine-room improvements ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, in which they will seek to improve on a positive return to the Premier League and fight for a top-half finish.

Following a nightmare campaign down the pecking order of Unai Emery at Aston Villa, Harvey Elliott is preparing to leave Liverpool permanently, with Leeds and Coventry City supposedly potential destinations for the midfielder.

The Elland Road club are also looking to bolster their centre-back options this summer, when Chelsea outcast Axel Disasi could swap West London for West Yorkshire in search of regular first-team action.

The Frenchman performed admirably on loan at West Ham United during the second half of this season, however, the Hammers were unable to avoid a bottom-three finish and Premier League relegation.

© Imago

Leeds lining up £21.6m Tessman move?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have taken a liking to Lyon midfielder Tessmann, who was unexpectedly left out of Mauricio Pochettino's United States squad for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

The report states that the French club are desperate to keep hold of the 24-year-old after his impressive displays in Ligue 1 and the Europa League during the 2025-26 campaign - one in which Les Gones finished fourth in France's top flight.

It is understood that potential suitors could be forced to offer up to £21.6m for the talents of Tessmann, with Lyon looking to build towards success in the Champions League next term under the reign of Paulo Fonseca.

As well as Leeds, clubs from the top division of Italy are considering a summer swoop for the American - as per The Athletic - whilst other English clubs are admirers of the 14-time international.

After Tessmann failed to make the Stars and Stripes squad for the World Cup, Leeds have the entire summer to work on a deal for the midfielder, who started his professional career at FC Dallas in MLS.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Pochettino's Tessmann snub

Starting 22 games in Ligue 1 this season, Tessmann comes into the summer off the back of consecutive campaigns competing near the top of French football for Lyon, making him an enticing option for the United States.

Despite this, the 24-year-old did not make the cut for Pochettino's 26-man squad, who face Australia, Paraguay and Turkey in a competitive-looking Group D at this summer's home World Cup.

The selections of the former Tottenham Hotspur boss have been heavily criticised by sections of the USMNT fanbase, with the Stars and Stripes roster jam-packed with defensive players amid the exclusion of Tessmann.