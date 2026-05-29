Ibrahima Konate future: French defender to consider 'four possibilities' ahead of Liverpool exit

By Saikat Mandal | 29 May 2026 16:06

Ibrahima Konate is reportedly set to leave Liverpool following the expiration of his contract this summer.

The France international joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £35m on a five-year deal and has since made 183 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old had been in discussions over a contract extension since 2024 and even suggested back in April that an agreement was close, giving supporters reason for optimism.

Ibrahima Konate situation: French defender heading for the exit

© Imago / Visionhaus

Despite lengthy negotiations stretching over several months, a breakthrough has failed to materialise and discussions have now reportedly come to a halt.

As things stand, Konate is expected to follow Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah out of Anfield this summer, although the circumstances mean he may not receive the farewell many supporters would have hoped for.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Konate will now assess his options with four potential destinations available to him.

Real Madrid were previously linked with a move for the France international, although reports last year suggested that interest had cooled.

Ibrahima Konate: No shortage of suitors?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

There remains a possibility that Real Madrid could revisit the situation, with Konate potentially joining former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Recent reports have also suggested that Chelsea have indicated a willingness to explore a move for the former Leipzig defender.

Likewise, Bayern Munich could emerge as contenders, although the Bundesliga champions may first need to part ways with either Kim Min-jae or Hiroki Ito to create room within the squad.

Liverpool transfer mess: Same problems repeat again

© Imago / Jan Huebner

The Reds may need to reassess their long-term contract strategy after finding themselves in another situation where a key player is poised to leave without generating a transfer fee.

Over the past few years, the club have seen several important players depart for nothing, including Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Konate situation raises familiar questions, particularly as it could have been resolved much earlier, either through a contract renewal, a sale last summer, or at the very latest during the January transfer window when Liverpool still held leverage over the player's future.