Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot eyeing £50m summer reunion after shock Ibrahima Konate exit twist

By Lewis Blain | 29 May 2026 07:45

The summer rebuild at Liverpool is now set to accelerate amid major developments over the futures of key first‑team players.

With Mohamed Salah already heading for the exit and several areas needing attention, Reds boss Arne Slot faces a crucial transfer window.

Defensive planning has now moved sharply up the agenda following a significant update on Ibrahima Konate, whose long‑term future at Anfield is suddenly far less certain.

What is the latest on future of Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ibrahima Konate is now expected to leave Liverpool this summer after contract negotiations reportedly broke down.

TEAMtalk report that, while Liverpool remained optimistic for much of the process and had made progress on salary and contract length, discussions ultimately stalled over the wider financial package.

The major sticking points are understood to have centred around signing-on fees and agent payments, with Konate's contractual position strengthening his leverage throughout negotiations.

Liverpool had continued trying to find a compromise in recent weeks, but it is now believed that the club have accepted that the France international's future lies away from Anfield.

It represents a significant blow for the Reds, given Konate's importance alongside Virgil van Dijk and his status as one of the club's most important defenders when fully fit.

Who could Liverpool target to replace Ibrahima Konate?

© Imago

One intriguing option already being 'discussed internally' is a move for former Liverpool academy graduate Jarell Quansah, per the report.

Quansah departed Anfield in a £30 million move during the summer of 2025, but the Merseyside giants have continued to monitor his progress closely and reportedly retain enormous admiration for his long-term potential.

The timing could be interesting, too.

Quansah's stock continues to rise, and a strong 2026 World Cup could further underline why Liverpool rated him so highly in the first place. Bringing back a player who already understands the club, the expectations and the environment could make plenty of sense if the opportunity presents itself.

Liverpool also remain excited by the development of young defenders Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, both of whom are viewed internally as future first-team players.

However, replacing Konate is not simply about potential.

The Frenchman leaves behind a huge void in terms of experience, athleticism and physical dominance. so the Reds are likely to pursue at least one proven senior centre-back alongside their younger options if his departure is finalised.

A Quansah return would be an attractive solution, and with Liverpool believed to hold a £50m buy‑back clause, it could prove a straightforward decision.

Bringing back a player they know well, who has already shown he can perform at a high level and still has his best years ahead of him, would offer both familiarity and long‑term value.