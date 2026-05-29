Champions League final record of English clubs ahead of Arsenal vs. PSG showpiece showdown

By Carter White | 29 May 2026 15:39 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 16:20

On Saturday afternoon, the attention of the footballing world will be captured by the Puskas Arena in Hungary, where Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal lock horns for the Champions League final.

The Budapest battle will afford Les Parisiens the opportunity to defend their European crown after last season's smashing success over Inter Milan in Munich, whilst the Gunners are looking to lift the famous trophy for the first time.

Following their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal return to the Champions League final after a 20-year absence, hoping to avoid the heartbreak suffered by Arsene Wenger's men in 2006.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the record of English clubs in the final of the European Cup/Champions League since its inception in 1955.

Interactive table: English clubs' records in European Cup/Champions League finals

English clubs in European Cup & Champions League finals 1956–present • European Cup / UEFA Champions League 24 finals Club All Arsenal Aston Villa Chelsea Leeds United Liverpool Man City Man Utd Nott’m Forest Tottenham Result All Winners Runners-up History of English clubs in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League final, from 1967-68 to 2025-26, including season, winner, score, runner-up and venue Season Winners Score Runners-up Venue 1967–68 Manchester United W 4–1 † Benfica Wembley, London 1974–75 Bayern Munich 2–0 Leeds United RU Paris 1976–77 Liverpool W 3–1 Borussia M’gladbach Rome 1977–78 Liverpool W 1–0 Club Brugge Wembley, London 1978–79 Nottingham Forest W 1–0 Malmö FF Munich 1979–80 Nottingham Forest W 1–0 Hamburger SV Madrid 1980–81 Liverpool W 1–0 Real Madrid Paris 1981–82 Aston Villa W 1–0 Bayern Munich Rotterdam 1983–84 Liverpool W 1–1 * Roma Rome 1984–85 Juventus 1–0 Liverpool RU Brussels 1998–99 Manchester United W 2–1 Bayern Munich Barcelona 2004–05 Liverpool W 3–3 * Milan Istanbul 2005–06 Barcelona 2–1 Arsenal RU Paris 2006–07 Milan 2–1 Liverpool RU Athens 2007–08 Manchester United W 1–1 * Chelsea RU Moscow 2008–09 Barcelona 2–0 Manchester United RU Rome 2010–11 Barcelona 3–1 Manchester United RU Wembley, London 2011–12 Chelsea W 1–1 * Bayern Munich Munich 2017–18 Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool RU Kyiv 2018–19 Liverpool W 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur RU Madrid 2020–21 Chelsea W 1–0 Manchester City RU Porto 2021–22 Real Madrid 1–0 Liverpool RU Paris 2022–23 Manchester City W 1–0 Inter Milan Istanbul 2025–26 Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal Upcoming Budapest

Record of English clubs in European Cup/Champions League finals

Finals played: 23

Wins: 15

Losses: 8

Overall, English clubs have a positive collective record in the final of the European Cup/Champions League, winning on 15 occasions, compared to just eight losses across 23 matches.

A team from the home of football failed to make the showpiece match for the opening 13 years of the competition before Manchester United smashed Benfica 4-1 in London at the conclusion of the 1967-68 edition.

That late 1960s event is one of three Champions League finals featuring English sides held at Wembley Stadium, where in 2011 Pep Guardiola's Barcelona beat Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd 3-1 in the most recent example.

England enjoyed an early dominance of winner-takes-all clashes in the European Cup, victorious in eight of the first nine finals that they contested from 1968 up until Liverpool's beating of Roma in 1984.

There have been three all-English ties in the Champions League final, with the most recent of those arriving in Porto during the 2020-21 season, when Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea outwitted Man City to the continental trophy.

The Citizens' local rivals hold the record for the most goals netted by an English side in the top European final, with Man Utd hitting Benfica for four in 1968, when Sir Bobby Charlton bagged a brace.

English teams have won three of the past four finals that they have been involved in, with Liverpool (2019), Chelsea (2021) and Man City (2023) all keeping clean sheets on their concluding steps to continental glory.

Saturday's final in Budapest will be the first contested between an English and French side, with Arsenal having played the most games in the Champions League without winning the competition.