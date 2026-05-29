Preview: Bahia vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 29 May 2026 16:19

Bahia and Botafogo meet this Saturday, May 30, at the Arena Fonte Nova in the 18th round of the Brasileirao, with the hosts aiming to end an eight-match winless run and ease the mounting pressure on Rogerio Ceni, while Botafogo arrive in Salvador boosted by securing the best overall record in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, setting the stage for what is widely expected to be an open and highly competitive contest with goals at both ends.

The form of both teams further underlines the significance of the fixture, as Bahia sit eighth in the table with 23 points despite ongoing defensive instability that was exposed in their recent 3-2 defeat to Coritiba after conceding three goals in just 12 minutes, while Botafogo occupy ninth place with 22 points and will see this as an opportunity to exploit their opponents’ fragility and move closer to the Libertadores qualification spots.

Match preview

Bahia head into this round under growing pressure following a difficult sequence of results, with Saturday’s encounter — the final fixture before the World Cup break — carrying major importance for both the squad and coaching staff as they attempt to steady the club’s short-term outlook.

The extent of Bahia’s current struggles was highlighted in the 3-2 defeat away to Coritiba at the Couto Pereira, where Erick Pulga’s opening goal was ultimately overturned early in the second half in a match that once again exposed the side’s recurring inability to maintain control when opponents increase the tempo and intensity.

From a tactical perspective, Rogerio Ceni continues to rely on quick transitions and aerial deliveries to unsettle compact defensive structures, with Erick Pulga providing pace in attacking areas, Willian Jose operating as the focal point up front, Everton Ribeiro orchestrating creativity and Jean Lucas adding midfield balance, although persistent defensive lapses continue to undermine the team’s overall performances and cost valuable points.

At the Arena Fonte Nova, Bahia will be backed by a passionate home crowd while also facing intense scrutiny, but their strong home record against Botafogo in the Brasileirao — having won nine of the previous 22 meetings — offers encouragement ahead of a match that could significantly ease pressure around the club and strengthen belief within the squad before the league pauses.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo travel to Salvador in strong spirits after sealing the best overall record in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, having defeated Caracas FC 3-1 in Venezuela last Wednesday with a heavily rotated side before immediately travelling for this fixture amid a demanding run of three matches in seven days.

In their latest Brasileirao outing, Botafogo earned a 1-1 draw away to Sao Paulo at the MorumBIS thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Jordan Barrera, and although the result highlighted the team’s resilience, the club remain focused on finding greater consistency as they continue their push towards the upper positions in the table.

Arthur Cabral remains the primary attacking threat for the Rio de Janeiro side, while Alvaro Montoro dictates build-up play and Santiago Rodriguez provides width and pace, with manager Franclim Carvalho continuing to impress through effective tactical adjustments during matches, and recent history also favours Botafogo following their 2-1 victory over Bahia in October 2025.

With just one point separating the two clubs ahead of the mid-season break, this fixture represents a crucial direct battle in the race for the upper positions, as a Botafogo victory could move them firmly into Libertadores contention while a Bahia win would ease internal pressure and keep them within touching distance of the top four in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter at the Arena Fonte Nova.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

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Bahia form (all competitions):

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Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Rogerio Ceni enters the match dealing with significant selection concerns, particularly in goal, with Ronaldo still sidelined through injury and the manager yet to confirm his starting goalkeeper for the clash against Botafogo, with the final decision expected to be made only shortly before kick-off.

Bahia will also be missing important options in midfield and attack, as Nicolas Acevedo serves a suspension after accumulating his third yellow card while Luciano Juba and Ruan Pablo remain unavailable through injury, leaving Caio Alexandre and Rodrigo Nestor competing for a place in central midfield.

Botafogo also travel to Salvador without several key players, most notably Joaquín Correa, who is suspended following his third yellow card in the draw against Sao Paulo, limiting the club’s attacking alternatives for this important away fixture.

The visitors are additionally without Allan, Bastos, Gabriel Abdias, Junior Santos and Kaio due to injury, while Danilo remains unavailable after joining the Brazilian national team on international duty at the World Cup.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Joao Paulo; Roman Gomez, David Duarte, Kanu, Iago; Jean Lucas, Erick, Everton Ribeiro; Ademir, Erick Pulga, Willian Jose

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Gabriel Justino, Alex Telles; Cristian Medina, Huguinho; Alvaro Montoro, Santiago Rodriguez, Arthur Cabral

We say: Bahia 1-2 Botafogo

Despite Bahia holding home advantage in Salvador, Botafogo appear to arrive in stronger collective form and with greater confidence following their Copa Sudamericana group-stage triumph, while recent defensive improvements and their effectiveness on the counter-attack make them a particularly dangerous opponent in transition.

Bahia, by contrast, continue to struggle with inconsistency and defensive concentration during matches, and given their recent difficulties in the Brasileirao, Botafogo look well positioned to capitalise on the spaces available and edge a narrow 2-1 victory away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.