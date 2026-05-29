Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'plotting' move for West Ham star following Premier League relegation

By Carter White | 29 May 2026 15:28

Tottenham Hotspur and Roma are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer.

Spurs are supposedly in the hunt for significant attacking reinforcements over the course of the off-season, with AC Milan and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez said to be a potential North London arrival.

On the other side of the English capital, West Ham are gearing up for a spell in the Championship for the first time in over a decade, with the future of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo currently unclear.

Despite smashing Leeds United 3-0 on the final day of the Premier League season, the Hammers were sentenced to a 18th-placed finish, joining Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley in the second tier next term.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs momentarily dropped into the bottom three, but victories over Wolves, Aston Villa and Everton helped to seal the club's Premier League status for another season at least.

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Tottenham, Roma want West Ham star Summerville?

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Summerville could be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer, just days after suffering relegation to the Championship at the London Stadium.

The report claims that fellow strugglers Tottenham are keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old during the off-season, after attempting to bring the attacker to North London during the winter trading point.

As well as De Zerbi's side, it is understood that Italian giants Roma are interested in Summerville, who netted five goals and provided two assists across 31 Premier League appearances this campaign.

Whilst believing in their ability to attract the forward to Stadio Olimpico, Roma are also keenly aware of the Premier League pull that Spurs can provide following their avoidance of relegation on the final day of the term.

Starting 29 top-flight games this season, Summerville is undoubtedly a key player for West Ham, who are preparing to lose a host of star men this summer ahead of their Championship return.

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Who else could leave West Ham this summer?

Arguably unfortunate to miss out on England's World Cup squad, Jarrod Bowen is the jewel in the crown at West Ham, often carrying the team on his back during recent Premier League struggles.

Turning 30 in late December, the right winger is at the peak of his transfer value and the Hammers need to raise funds amid declining revenue streams due to their loss of top-flight status.

Impressing during the second half of the season, attackers Valentin Castellanos and Pablo are likely to have suitors further up the footballing food chain during the upcoming summer transfer window.