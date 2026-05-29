Brazil predicted XI vs. Panama: Possible lineup for international friendly ahead of World Cup

By Carter White | 29 May 2026 16:05

Brazil are set to be without key defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos for the friendly match against Panama on Sunday night.

The Selecao are preparing to play their final game on home soil before heading to the 2026 World Cup, however, both of their star centre-backs will be unavailable.

On different sides of the Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain divide in Budapest this weekend, Gabriel and Marquinhos are yet to link up with their national side.

As a result, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to field a second-string duo of Gleison Bremer and Leo Pereira in defence on Sunday.

At the other end of the pitch, Neymar is sidelined for up to three weeks with a calf injury, meaning that the attacking burden increases on Vinicius Jr and Raphinha.

After an impressive final season at Manchester United, Casemiro is set to be joined in the Selecao engine room by Bruno Guimaraes.

Despite his lack of game time recently at Liverpool, Alisson Becker is the preferred choice for Brazil in goal.

Brazil possible starting lineup: Alisson; Danilo, Bremer, Pereira, Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo; Vinicius Jr, Cunha, Raphinha