Liverpool transfer news: Reds working towards 'quick agreement' for Man City-linked attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 29 May 2026 17:15

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Yan Diomande as they look to bring the highly-rated winger to Anfield this summer.

It is no secret that the Reds need at least one major addition in wide areas following the departure of club legend Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Diomande in recent months, and the teenager has now emerged as the club's leading attacking target.

Liverpool getting serious over Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are pushing to reach a swift agreement with Diomande on personal terms before opening formal negotiations with RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign in 2025-26, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Reports suggest Leipzig would only enter serious negotiations if they receive an offer in excess of €100m (£87.2m) for one of Europe's most exciting young attackers.

Liverpool to face competition for Diomande?

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Liverpool are far from alone in their admiration of Diomande, and several European heavyweights are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Sky Deutschland journalist claims that both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have recently held discussions regarding the player and continue to monitor developments closely.

Man City's primary focus may be on strengthening midfield following the departure of Bernardo Silva and uncertainty surrounding Rodri, but they could also enter the market for a winger as part of their wider rebuild.

Arne Slot needs more wingers apart from Yan Diomande

© Imago

Even if Liverpool succeed in signing Diomande, there remains a strong argument that Arne Slot requires further reinforcements in wide areas.

The Reds have lacked consistent pace and creativity from the flanks this season, with Cody Gakpo struggling at times to replicate the influence previously provided by Luis Diaz.

Liverpool had shown interest in Anthony Gordon, but the Newcastle United winger is reportedly closing in on a move to Barcelona.

The Merseyside club have also been linked with PSG winger Bradley Barcola, although they are expected to face significant competition should they decide to pursue the French international.