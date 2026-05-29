PSG vs. Arsenal predictions: "Sense of inevitability" for Mikel Arteta, Luis Enrique in Champions League final

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 17:18

European club football draws to a close for the 2025-26 season on Saturday evening, when Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and perpetual bridesmaids Arsenal collide in a mouthwatering final.

Les Parisiens can fulfil the London bus prophecy - winning their first two Champions League crowns one after the other - but the Gunners are yet to sport the golden European star on their shirts.

Here, the Sports Mole team predicts who they think will prevail between PSG and Arsenal at the Puskas Arena.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - PSG

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

This match has been billed as the classic battle between attack vs. defence, and to be fair the statistics do back that up in the Champions League this season.

PSG are on the verge of the highest-scoring Champions League campaign we've ever seen - admittedly with more games than ever in which to score - whereas Arsenal are on the verge of a record number of clean sheets in a Champions League season, with the same caveat.

However, the edge for me goes to PSG because they proved in the semi-final against Bayern Munich that they can win in both ways - the swashbuckling epic first leg, and the much more controlled, defensively-mature second leg.

Arsenal fans may justifiably point out that they scored at least three goals in each of their last six games in the league phase of the competition - including against the likes of Atletico, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

However, the PSG attack is better than the Arsenal attack, and while Arsenal's defence is undoubtedly better than PSG's, the French champions showed against Bayern that they can keep maybe the best attack in the world at bay.

If Arsenal shut up shop and make the game tight as expected, PSG can still win that way. If the game is open, it's hard to see Arsenal winning that way.

PSG are by no means infallible - their league season has been distinctly average by their standards, winning the title despite posting their joint-lowest points tally from a complete season since 2010-11, before their current era of dominance.

However, as was the case last season, they seem to be peaking at the perfect time under Luis Enrique, and I expect that to come to fruition again this weekend - not quite as spectacularly as their 5-0 win over Inter in the 2025 final, but still enough for them to be lifting the trophy.

Matt Law, Football Editor - PSG

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

It is arguably the best attack in Europe against the best defence. Arsenal deserve a lot of credit for what they have achieved this season, but the Gunners will now be coming up against a truly elite outfit.

It will more than likely be a tight game for long spells, but I'm fully expecting PSG's quality, especially in midfield and further forward, to help them emerge victorious against the Premier League champions.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - PSG

The unstoppable object vs. immovable force cliche could hardly be more appropriate, as the Champions League's top scorers take on the Champions League's meanest defence.

Les Parisiens' fearsome attack will surely face its toughest examination yet, and with an unspectacular five UCL clean sheets all season, Enrique's defence is far from impenetrable.

However, Kvaratskhelia vs. an inexperienced Mosquera or a 70% fit Timber is a worrying thought for fans of Arsenal, who are expected to remain the European bridesmaids after a two-hour tussle.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - PSG

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

You can be forgiven for dubbing Saturday’s intriguing contest an attack versus defence final. The Champions League’s top scorers PSG (44) come up against the meanest defence in Arsenal, who have conceded just six goals en route to Budapest.

This is a tough one to call, but I expect goals in this game and I can envisage PSG outscoring Arsenal more than I can see Arsenal outscoring PSG. The formidable frontline at Luis Enrique’s disposal is difficult to ignore.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in particular, is a special footballer. PSG’s top scorer in the UCL this term (10 goals) has proven he is a big-game player by netting in the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and in last season’s final. The Georgian should relish coming up against a makeshift right-back for Arsenal if Jurrien Timber is not fit to start.

PSG have already eased to victory against two Premier League sides in the knockout rounds, thrashing Chelsea (8-2) and Liverpool (4-0), while they also claimed a statement victory against a strong Bayern Munich outfit. Why can’t they do the same to Arsenal, a team they beat home and away in the semi-finals last season?

Arsenal certainly have the credentials to frustrate any opponent on their day, but I think PSG will find a way to prevail and retain the Champions League trophy.

Seye Omidiora, Reporter - Arsenal

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal are well-versed in winning matches in different ways, and that stands them in good stead against this Luis Enrique-led PSG team.

Last year's loss to the Parisians was almost singlehandedly decided by Gigio Donnarumma, who made several stunning saves to deny the Gunners.

With Italy's captain no longer at the club, and with Mikel Arteta's men improving the overall quality of their squad in the last 12 months, the Gunners should cap off a title-winning season by adding their maiden Champions League crown to their league success.

Nsidibe Akpan, Reporter - Arsenal

© Imago / Mark Pain

This is an incredibly difficult final to predict, despite many neutrals already leaning towards Paris Saint-Germain before a ball has even been kicked. The reasoning is understandable given PSG’s attacking brilliance, but the popular “attack versus defence” narrative surrounding this game does not entirely reflect what has actually unfolded in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have arguably been the competition’s most complete side. Mikel Arteta’s team navigated the league phase with a perfect record and remain unbeaten heading into the final, yet much of the conversation has shifted following PSG’s eye-catching semi-final display against Bayern Munich. That performance appears to have convinced many that Luis Enrique’s side are overwhelming favourites.

However, Arsenal’s defensive record deserves just as much attention. The Gunners have conceded only six goals in the tournament and have consistently shown they can control games against Europe’s elite. PSG may possess the most dangerous attack in the competition with 44 goals, but if there is one side equipped to contain them, it is this Arsenal team.

There is also a growing sense that this moment has been years in the making for Arteta and his players. After several seasons of painful near misses and steady progression, Arsenal finally look like a side ready to define an era. Winning the Premier League title ended a 22-year wait and removed the psychological barrier that had hovered over the club for so long.

Now, they stand one match away from achieving something no Arsenal side has ever accomplished, lifting the Champions League trophy. This squad has the quality, resilience and mentality to cement its place among the greatest teams in the club’s history.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - PSG

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Arsenal may have finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy, but there have been a number of close calls - especially in recent weeks - and they could fall short in a one-off game against a club that represent their toughest challenge of the entire season.

The Gunners’ defensive resilience paired with PSG’s attacking talent will make the final an interesting contest, but Les Parisiens have more than enough quality to make the most of their chances, and the holders will be confident of success after dispatching Bayern in the semi-finals.

Saikat Mandal, Reporter - PSG

© Imago

Champions of England against champions of France. Two footballing superpowers shaped by contrasting philosophies, now standing one match away from immortality and the biggest prize in club football.

Paris Saint-Germain arrive armed with an embarrassment of attacking riches, the kind capable of tearing apart any defensive structure when rhythm and confidence begin to flow through ’s side. Having already conquered Europe once before, PSG carry not only quality, but the emotional composure and belief that often separates champions from nearly-men on nights of this magnitude.

Yet Arsenal are not built to panic. Their defence has resembled a river dam throughout the competition, absorbing pressure with remarkable calm before suddenly striking with ruthless precision. Whether through devastating set-pieces or quick transitional attacks, the Gunners possess the ability to land a sucker punch from nowhere, even against the most dominant opponents.

PSG, however, appear to have discovered an entirely different level after eliminating Bayern Munich, and there is now a growing sense of inevitability surrounding them. The Parisian giants are no longer simply chasing European glory; they are attempting to carve their name into footballing eternity and establish themselves as the undisputed kings of Europe.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter - PSG

© Imago / Mandoga Media

This Champions League campaign has been eerily similar to the previous one for Paris Saint-Germain, who got hot in the knockout phase yet again.



While I don’t see this being as one-sided as the previous one, I do believe PSG will come out on top once again.



Luis Enrique and his side have been there, done that, and he has a plethora of players that can step up in big moments, while the versatility of his group is off-the-charts impressive.



Arsenal are no slouches and can change this game with their set-piece magic, but for many of these players, this is new territory.



I just don’t see them settling into this match as quickly as the French side, and PSG will make you pay if you have even a split-second lapse in concentration; they have too many deadly finishers that can turn this match in their favour.