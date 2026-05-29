Jose Mourinho 'signs' Real Madrid contract with announcement plan revealed

By Darren Plant | 29 May 2026 17:45

Jose Mourinho has allegedly signed a three-year contract to become the next Real Madrid manager.

The 63-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the Bernabeu for a number of weeks, with president Florentino Perez having chosen to bring the Portuguese back to the Bernabeu.

Thirteen years have passed since Mourinho left Real Madrid with a La Liga title among three pieces of silverware won across a 13-year period.

Mourinho is getting another chance to take charge of Los Blancos after putting together an unbeaten Primeira Liga campaign with Benfica, albeit it ending in a third-placed finish.

According to The Athletic, there is now an official plan in place for how and when Mourinho will be confirmed in the Real Madrid dugout.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

When will Mourinho be confirmed as Real Madrid manager?

The report alleges that Mourinho has already put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Those terms are said to have been signed last week, but an official announcement is not imminent.

Real Madrid's presidential elections must first take and conclude before Mourinho's return is rubber-stamped.

With those elections taking place on June 7 and Florentino Perez expected to remain at the helm, Mourinho's move should be finalised in the hours or days afterwards.

As per the same outlet, Perez's rival Enrique Riquelme has already confirmed that he would not appoint Mourinho as Real Madrid's new boss should he prevail in the elections.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Will Mourinho hold-up delay Real Madrid's transfer activity?

When exits such as the one involving Dani Carvajal have already been confirmed, it is clear that Real Madrid will need to be active in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, while plans will be in place behind the scenes, no activity should be expected until a new manager is in place.

That will only result in speculation involving the likes of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez being prolonged for at least another week.