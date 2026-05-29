PSG vs. Arsenal: How the Champions League final could be the 'definitive answer' to the Guardiola era

By Axel Clody | 29 May 2026 16:24 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 16:38

There is a before and an after when it comes to Pep Guardiola's impact on modern football. Few managers have influenced the way teams play, think and are built quite like the Catalan coach. But football's story never stands still. It evolves, transforms and produces answers to the dominant ideas of every era.

The Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is precisely that: the clearest representation of the post-Guardiola era.

Both finalists carry obvious traces of Pep's legacy, yet they also demonstrate how football has moved towards something different. More fluid, unpredictable and aggressive. Less concerned with controlling absolutely everything.

Arsenal reached the final after overcoming Atletico Madrid in a tough, intense semi-final. PSG eliminated Bayern Munich following a chaotic, high-tempo and suffocating encounter. Two ties that help to explain the transformation of the modern game.

Guardiola's influence lives on through Arteta and Luis Enrique, but the game has changed

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The concepts created and popularised by Guardiola remain alive. The rational occupation of space, short build-up play, width on the flanks and an emphasis on possession are still present in the best teams in the world. The principles of positional play have taken root at every level of football.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are perhaps one of the clearest examples. The Spaniard worked directly under Guardiola at Manchester City and absorbed many of the principles of his former mentor.

The Gunners use wide wingers, control the attacking half and press high. Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard fulfil classic width-providing roles, while the rest of the team constantly moves in search of space.

But the current Arsenal side are no longer a team wedded to pure positional play. The full-backs tuck inside, the centre-backs break lines with vertical passes and the attackers rotate positions continuously.

Ben White has effectively become a midfielder off the ball. William Saliba contributes to the build-up like a deep-lying playmaker. And Viktor Gyokeres perfectly embodies the new European centre-forward: he scores goals, creates space, drops deep and participates in the build-up.

The decisive goal of the semi-final summed this up. Saliba broke lines from deep, Gyokeres darted into the vacant space and Saka arrived to finish. Everything was supremely coordinated, yet without rigidity.

PSG take aggression to the extreme

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If Arteta represents the evolution of Guardiola's model, Luis Enrique appears to have pushed that transformation to its limit at PSG. The French club are arguably the most aggressive team in Europe without the ball.

Against Bayern in Munich, PSG pressed for virtually 90 minutes without respite. Every player participated in the high press, suffocating the opposition's build-up and accelerating the game at every turnover.

It is a team that blends positional organisation with absolute intensity. In possession, many of the principles inherited from Guardiola's school remain: a three-player build-up, occupation of the half-spaces and the creation of numerical superiorities. But everything happens at maximum speed, unlike Manchester City, for example.

The goal that sealed their progression helps to illustrate this. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dropped back into midfield to join the build-up, immediately accelerated the move and found the space to dismantle the German defence within seconds.

PSG play with structure but embrace chaos. And perhaps that is the key difference between today's football and the peak of Guardiola's dominance: the best teams in the world no longer try to eliminate disorder from the game entirely.

The post-Guardiola legacy: the football of imposition replaces the football of control

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For many years, football's great obsession was controlling matches through possession. The logic was simple: if your team have the ball, the opposition cannot attack. Now, the logic appears to have shifted. And the timing could not be more fitting, with Guardiola having ended his ten-year reign at Manchester City.

The best teams in the world want to impose intensity, pressure and attacking volume at all times. Even if that produces more open and unpredictable matches. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were one of the first signs of this transformation. Then came different versions of it at Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and other European heavyweights.

Now, Arsenal and PSG appear to represent the most advanced stage of that evolution.

They are supremely organised teams, but not slaves to organisation. They control space, yet accept high-tempo matches. They value possession, but attack vertically. They press high not merely to win the ball back, but to hurt the opposition immediately.

This does not mean Guardiola has become outdated. Far from it. The Spaniard himself loosened several of his own concepts over the course of his career. His title-winning City side employed long balls, rapid transitions and multi-functional players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in hybrid roles.

But the current game shows that the answer to the Guardiola era has finally matured. And perhaps the greatest proof of that is this very Champions League final: two of Pep's disciples reaching the summit of European football not merely by reproducing his ideas, but by reinterpreting them for a new age.