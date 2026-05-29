Why Jurrien Timber should not start for Arsenal in Champions League final despite positive Mikel Arteta update

By Ben Knapton | 29 May 2026 17:57

Arsenal duo Jurrien Timber and Noni Madueke are both fit to start against Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Champions League final, Mikel Arteta has said.

The Gunners have been working without Timber for a little over two months due to a serious groin injury that the Dutchman picked up just before the March international break.

Ben White initially held the fort at right-back for Arsenal, before sustaining a season-ending knee concern that also jeopardised his chances of representing England at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Madueke appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during last weekend's 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, although it quickly emerged that the Chelsea winger had not suffered a serious issue.

Arteta delivered a pleasing update on both players in his pre-game press conference, simply replying "yes" when asked if Timber and Madueke were available from the off.

Should Mikel Arteta start Jurrien Timber in Champions League final?

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Whoever starts at right-back for Arsenal at the Puskas Arena will have the daunting job of trying to silence Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG's top scorer in the 2025-26 Champions League with 10 goals.

Timber would be the first choice to fulfil that role, but the 24-year-old's lengthy absence means that there is an asterisk next to his name for the final, where rustiness could come into play.

Arteta has no other out-and-out right-back alternative, but Cristhian Mosquera is fit, available and adaptable, helping Arsenal keep clean sheets against Burnley and Sporting Lisbon at right-back.

Wherever possible, Arteta should be looking to protect the overworked Timber, who has played 91 matches for Arsenal over the past two seasons.

The case for Noni Madueke over Bukayo Saka in PSG vs. Arsenal

© Imago

As Madueke started against Crystal Palace and Saka was an unused substitute, there is no scenario in which the latter does not start over his compatriot, unless injury strikes.

However, the Hale End product is unlikely to be given much licence to weave his creative magic - aside from set-pieces - as Arsenal attempt to quell the most potent attack in the Champions League.

Rather than dominate possession, Arsenal could try to hit PSG on the break, and both Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are more suited to that job than Saka and Trossard.

Martinelli has recorded Arsenal's top speed in the 2025-26 Champions League at 36.4kmph, while Madueke is second on the list at 34.9; meanwhile Trossard (32.7) and Saka (32.5) are eighth and 10th respectively.

The Gunners' speed leaders will most likely be brought on in the dying embers, though, as Arteta prioritises continuity over experimentation for the biggest game in Arsenal's history.