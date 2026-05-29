PSG injury news: Arsenal discover Ousmane Dembele's status ahead of Champions League final

By Darren Plant | 29 May 2026 18:09

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has been declared fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal.

In PSG's final Ligue 1 fixture of the season against Paris FC on May 17, Dembele was withdrawn as early as the 27th minute with a calf injury.

Despite the two-week gap between that encounter and Saturday's showpiece occasion in Budapest, there has been concern over the status of the France international.

At the time, the decision to substitute Dembele during the first half versus Paris FC was described as a precautionary move.

However, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Dembele has revealed that he will be available to face the Premier League champions.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Dembele provides PSG Champions League final fitness boost

He told reporters: "I wasn't afraid of missing this final because I stopped before (the injury).

"I feel 100% and the group does too. We hope it goes well tomorrow.”

Dembele's inclusion is one of three PSG fitness boosts, with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes also expected to be available.

Hakimi has not made an appearance for PSG since April 28 due to a hamstring injury, while Mendes suffered a thigh issue a week later.

While it remains unclear whether they will be fit enough to start, the duo have been selected in Luis Enrique's 24-player squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a positive fitness update of his own ahead of the Gunners attempting to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy.

PSG vs. Arsenal Champions League Final Match Preview