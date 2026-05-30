Champions League final: How Ousmane Dembele's Paris Saint-Germain equaliser threatens to ruin Arsenal's impressive record under Mikel Arteta

By Seye Omidiora | 30 May 2026 18:40 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 18:56

Arsenal stood less than 45 minutes away from securing an unprecedented continental double as they held a 1-0 lead over Paris Saint-Germain minutes into the second half in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta's side have already wrapped up their first Premier League title in 22 years and are searching for their maiden European crown at the Puskas Arena.

The Gunners got off to a dream start in Budapest when Kai Havertz rifled a superb left-footed strike into the top corner after just six minutes.

Despite the French giants dominating possession for the remainder of the opening period, the English champions successfully preserved their slender advantage until the break.

However, Ousmane Dembele converted a 65th-minute penalty after Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, bringing the Parisians level.

PSG vs. Arsenal: Explaining Gunners' exceptional historical half-time advantage

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to a striking statistic compiled by Opta, the North London outfit have only lost one of their last 115 matches across all competitions when leading at the interval.

That sensational run includes an overwhelming 99 victories and 15 draws, underlining the supreme defensive resilience instilled by Arteta over recent campaigns.

Conversely, the structural task facing Luis Enrique's men appears incredibly daunting based on their domestic and European form this term.

The reigning French champions have failed to win any of the eight matches this season in which they have trailed at the break.

1 - Arsenal have only lost one of the last 117 games across all competitions in which they've led at half time (W101 D15).



PSG haven't won any of the eight matches this season when they've trailed at the break (D3 L5).



Halfway. pic.twitter.com/EGkA1E2qcX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2026

The Parisians have recorded three draws and five defeats during those difficult fixtures, highlighting a distinct lack of fighting spirit when falling behind early.

Given that PSG found an equaliser through Dembele, it will be interesting to see the French outfit complete a comeback at Arsenal's expense.

Champions League final: Will Arteta's Arsenal find another gear after conceding vs PSG?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While the French heavyweights enjoyed 75% of the ball during the opening 45 minutes, they crucially failed to register a single shot on target against David Raya.

Arteta was likely to have instructed his players to remain compact and absorb the inevitable Parisian pressure before exploiting spaces on the counter-attack.

Having led at the interlude, the defensive partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes would likely have been heavily relied upon to navigate the remaining minutes.

However, Dembele's leveller means that the North Londoners must problem-solve after their approach to frustrate the Ligue 1 winners could not be sustained until the end of the match.