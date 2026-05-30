Preview: Colombia vs Costa Rica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 May 2026 16:38

Colombia will welcome Costa Rica to Estadio El Campin for their penultimate warm-up fixture ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts booked a place in Group K of the summer tournament, while the visitors disappointingly missed out on qualifying.

Match preview

Colombia devastatingly failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, missing out on a playoff place by one point, but they have ensured their return in 2026.

Nestor Lorenzo's side won seven, drew seven and lost just four of their 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches, securing a third-placed finish and booking their place at the summer tournament.

Lorenzo's men initially built on the momentum of qualifying with three wins and a draw in four friendly fixtures, but they head into Monday's game off the back of two straight defeats.

Colombia were defeated 2-1 by Croatia and 3-1 by France in friendlies during the March international break, leaving Lorenzo eager for his side to regain positive momentum ahead of the World Cup starting - in which they will face Uzbekistan, DR Congo and Portugal in Group K.

Colombia will fancy their chances of bouncing back with a win against Costa Rica, as the visitors head into this fixture with just one win in their last 10 matches.

© Imago

That miserable form includes Costa Rica failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with one win, four draws and one defeat meaning La Tricolor finished third in CONCACAF Group C.

Costa Rica's absence marks just the second time they have failed to qualify since 2002, having also missed out on the 2010 World Cup.

Fernando Batista was appointed Costa Rica manager following their failure to reach the 2026 World Cup, but the new boss endured a difficult start to life at the helm, drawing 2-2 with Jordan before losing 5-0 to Iran.

While they will not be preparing for the World Cup on Monday, Batista will be desperate to bounce back from the loss to Iran with his first win as Costa Rica manager.

Colombia International Friendlies form:

W D W W L L

Colombia form (all competitions):

W D W W L L

Costa Rica International Friendlies form:

L D L L D L

Costa Rica form (all competitions):

D W L D D L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

David Ospina failed to feature in either of Colombia's defeats in March, but the veteran goalkeeper could come back into the starting lineup here.

Further forward, captain James Rodriguez should feature behind the striker, with Luis Suarez likely to lead the line after a stunning season, scoring 36 goals in 49 matches for Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica are likely to heavily rotate from the side that lost 5-0 to Iran in March.

Patrick Sequeira should retain his place, especially as the only capped goalkeeper in the squad, while changes are expected elsewhere.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

Costa Rica possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Mitchell, Salazar, Villalobos, Vargas, Araya; Mora, Galo, Soto; Zamora, Alcocer

We say: Colombia 3-0 Costa Rica

Colombia are in significantly stronger form heading into this meeting, and with the home crowd also supporting them, we expect a considerable home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.