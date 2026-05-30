Preview: Austria vs Tunisia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 May 2026 16:11

Austria and Tunisia continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they clash at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Monday.

The hosts will compete in Group J of the summer tournament, while the visitors have been drawn in Group F.

Match preview

Austria have been a regular presence in the European Championship in modern history, qualifying for four of the last five tournaments since their first appearance in 2008.

They had failed to replicate that success in the World Cup, not appearing in the world's most prestigious tournament since 1998, but Austria will finally end their absence later this summer.

Ralf Rangnick oversaw six wins, one draw and just one loss in eight qualifying games, including a dramatic 1-1 draw in the final Group H fixture to ensure they finished top of the table ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Austria maintained their positive momentum with back-to-back wins in the March international break, and they will be eager to continue that winning form ahead of their World Cup appearance - where they have been drawn alongside Jordan, Argentina and Algeria in Group J.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Tunisia, in comparison, have been a constant feature of recent World Cup's, missing out on only two of the last seven tournaments since 1998.

Tunisia ensured they will appear in the World Cup once again this year thanks to a dominant CAF qualifying campaign, winning nine and drawing one of their 10 games to finish top of Group H with a 13-point lead.

Despite leading them to the World Cup, Sami Trabelsi was sacked in January after Tunisia's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 exit against Mali, with Sabri Lamouchi subsequently taking charge.

Lamouchi has won one and drawn one of his two games at the helm, and the manager will now be looking to test his squad in friendlies against Austria and Belgium ahead of the World Cup - where they have been drawn against Sweden, Japan and Netherlands in Group F.

Monday's meeting will be the first between these two teams since November 2007, while Austria are unbeaten in their three encounters, with two draws and one win.

Austria International Friendlies form:

W W W D W W

Austria form (all competitions):

W L W D W W

Tunisia International Friendlies form:

D W D W W D

Tunisia form (all competitions):

W L D D W D

Team News

© Imago

Austria may be without Florian Grillitsch due to a slight knock, meaning Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald could start in midfield.

Marko Arnautovic was Austria's top scorer during World Cup qualifying with eight goals, and the verteran striker should lead the line on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tunisia will have a fully fit squad available for selection against Austria.

Lamouchi won 1-0 against Haiti in his first match in charge in March, and the manager may opt to name a similar side to that winning team following the 0-0 draw with Canada last time out.

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Danso, Mwene; X Schlager, Seiwald; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Valery, Arous, Ben Hamida, Abdi; Ayari, Khedira, Skhiri, Tounekti; Gharbi; Chaouat

We say: Austria 2-1 Tunisia

Austria boast an unbeaten record against Tunisia, and with the visitors still getting accustomed to their new manager, we expect Rangnick's side to win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.