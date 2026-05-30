Mohamed Salah, £446m summer spending: How Arne Slot's Liverpool unravelled in 365 days

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 May 2026 15:11

By the time the final whistle sounded on Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford on May 25, the season's defining image had already been captured.

As Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson made their farewell laps of Anfield to a standing ovation, two of the most decorated figures of Liverpool's modern era absorbing their final moments before the Kop, Arne Slot remained seated in the dugout, he did not join the celebrations, he did not acknowledge the crowd, he watched from a distance, detached and contemplative, looking every inch a man who already understood that his own farewell was imminent.

Five days later, it arrived - Liverpool confirmed on Saturday, May 30, that Slot had been dismissed with immediate effect, bringing an abrupt end to one of the most extraordinary managerial arcs in recent Premier League history.

What made the decision so remarkable was not merely the speed with which it arrived, but the severity of the contrast with what had come before. Twelve months earlier, Slot had been the architect of one of Liverpool's finest Premier League seasons, handed the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp, a figure whose legacy had become inseparable from the fabric of the club, the former Feyenoord manager achieved what many considered impossible.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in his very first campaign, clinching the championship with four games to spare after a 26-match unbeaten run that at times rendered the title race an irrelevance. Slot became only the fourth Liverpool manager to win the league in his debut season.

The transition from Klopp appeared, against all expectation, seamless and then came the summer that was supposed to make Liverpool untouchable.

A summer defined by tragedy and ambition

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Before a ball had been kicked in anger, Liverpool's 2025-26 campaign had already been shaped by forces that no transfer budget could address.

On the morning of July 3, 2025, news broke that Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva had died in a car accident in the Spanish province of Zamora - the pair had been travelling to Santander to catch a ferry back to England for the start of pre-season when their vehicle careered off the road shortly after midnight. Jota had married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso, less than a fortnight earlier, on June 22, they had three young children and he was 28 years old.

The shockwaves extended far beyond Merseyside - tributes arrived from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, while Liverpool's players were left struggling to process the loss of a teammate who had become one of the dressing room's most beloved figures.

Salah, who had appeared in 151 matches alongside Jota and shared four major honours with him, wrote: "I am truly lost for words. Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break."

Slot's own response captured both the depth of the loss and the impossibility of articulating it - in a statement released through the club, he said: "I wish I had the words, but I know I do not. The last time we spoke, I congratulated Diogo on winning the Nations League and wished him luck for his forthcoming wedding.

“In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this."

When Liverpool opened their league season with a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, Salah was moved to tears as supporters began chanting Jota's name at full time. Slot, speaking afterwards, offered an insight into how acutely his absence registered tactically: "Normally at 2-2, everyone knows which player I look to."

Publicly, Liverpool refused to treat Jota's death as a mitigating factor, privately, few doubted that the grief lingered throughout the campaign.

Against that backdrop, the club embarked on one of the most ambitious transfer windows in English football history with Liverpool spending approximately £446m across the summer, a British record.

Florian Wirtz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen as the centrepiece of the rebuild, Alexander Isak joined from Newcastle United, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez completed a recruitment drive designed not merely to defend the title but to establish a new dynasty at Anfield.

On paper, Slot's squad appeared imposing, in reality, it never cohered.

The opening weeks offered little warning of what was to follow, Liverpool won their first seven matches across all competitions and gave every impression of a team carrying its title-winning momentum effortlessly into the new campaign, yet, the problems were there, quietly accumulating beneath the surface.

Slot would later describe the season in a single word: "Injury." The evidence supported the diagnosis - Alisson Becker, Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, was disrupted by recurring hamstring problems throughout the campaign, eventually missing nearly a third of all matches; Isak, Liverpool's most expensive attacking acquisition, suffered a broken ankle and fibula on December 20, ruling him out for much of the season's decisive period; Florian Wirtz spent extended spells on the sidelines with muscular issues, effectively removing the creative influence he had been purchased to provide at precisely the moments it was needed most.

Slot found himself integrating an entirely new cohort of players while simultaneously managing the absence of several he could least afford to lose.

From champions to crisis

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The first structural crack opened with a defeat at Crystal Palace in late September 2025, a result that felt significant at the time, and catastrophic in retrospect.

Losses to Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford followed in quick succession, and what had initially appeared a temporary dip in form evolved into a prolonged and alarming decline. At their lowest point, Liverpool lost six of seven matches across all competitions, the early promise had not merely faded, it had collapsed.

The nadir arrived on November 26, when PSV Eindhoven came to Anfield and won 4-1 in the Champions League, the result was humiliating, the circumstances behind it were more instructive still.

Giorgi Mamardashvili deputised in goal for an unavailable Alisson, Curtis Jones, a central midfielder by trade was operating at right-back in what was already his fourth different positional role of the season, Isak, introduced from the bench, was so compromised by his injury record that Slot admitted before kick-off the striker had managed only 70 minutes of a low-intensity training exercise in the preceding four weeks.

Hugo Ekitike, who had scored six times in all competitions and had been one of the summer's more encouraging arrivals, was then forced off injured during the match itself, Liverpool dropped to 13th in the Champions League table, every solution generated a new problem.

The statistics that accumulated across the full campaign told an unsparing story. Liverpool's final Premier League record read: 17 wins, nine draws, 12 defeats, 60 points, fifth place - 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Those 12 league defeats alone represent one of the heaviest losses totals endured by a defending English champion in the Premier League era. Across all competitions, Liverpool suffered 19 defeats, their 60-point tally, for a squad assembled at a cost of nearly £450 million, was deeply difficult to justify on any terms.

The decline extended beyond results - Liverpool failed to win at Anfield against any of the newly promoted sides, a run without precedent at the club since the 1980-81 season. For an institution that had constructed its recent dominance partly on Anfield's status as a fortress, the statistic was not merely embarrassing, it was a symptom of something deeper.

The form table covering the period following Liverpool's Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in March 2025, a result that, with hindsight, marked the true end of the title-winning team's momentum was equally sobering.

Across that extended stretch, encompassing the remainder of the previous season and the entirety of 2025-26, Liverpool accumulated fewer points than Brentford, they merely matched the return of Manchester United, a club that had spent much of the same period being fundamentally rebuilt under Ruben Amorim. For the reigning champions, assembled at record cost, the comparison was damning.

The goalkeeping position, meanwhile, deteriorated from a source of strength into a persistent liability. Alisson played 34 times across all competitions before sustaining a muscular injury in March 2026, shortly after Liverpool's Champions League victory over Galatasaray and he was absent for both legs of the quarter-final against PSG, Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman divided the remaining appearances between them.

Isak's recovery from his December injury was so prolonged that he played only a peripheral role in the campaign's closing weeks, despite having been the attacking focal point around whom Liverpool's forward play was supposed to be built.

Slot's single-word verdict, injury, was not inaccurate, but it was incomplete.

The Salah fault line

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Beneath the injury crisis and the statistical regression, the most corrosive element of Liverpool's season operated at a different register entirely, it concerned Mohamed Salah, and it was never resolved.

For the better part of a decade, Salah had been the club's most indispensable footballer. During the 2024-25 title-winning campaign, he scored 29 Premier League goals to finish as the division's top scorer and was voted its outstanding player, his 34 goals across all competitions that season represented not merely statistical excellence but the kind of irreplaceable contribution upon which title challenges depend.

One year later, he scored 12.

The decline in output did not occur in isolation, tensions between Salah and Slot had been building since the early months of the campaign, and by December 2025 they had become sufficiently visible to attract widespread attention.

Salah suggested publicly that someone within the club was using him as a scapegoat, a comment whose deliberate vagueness only amplified its impact. Selection decisions began generating scrutiny in a way they had not during Slot's debut season.

Most striking was Slot's decision to leave Salah out of the starting lineup for the Champions League quarter-final against PSG, the Egyptian had created more chances than any other Liverpool player across the two legs when given the opportunity to play, averaging 59 minutes per appearance and his exclusion sent a message the dressing room could not ignore.

His final, most explicit act of public dissatisfaction came in a social media post calling for a return to the "heavy metal football" that had defined Jurgen Klopp's reign; it was an unmistakable, if indirect, indictment of Slot's methods. The manager was no longer merely managing poor results, he was managing a public challenge to his authority from the dressing room's most influential voice.

The irony was not lost on those who had followed the Slot era from its outset. Salah had been among the most enthusiastic advocates of Slot's appointment following Klopp's departure, he had publicly endorsed the transition and, by most accounts, played a constructive role in settling the new manager into the club during his opening months.

That the relationship deteriorated as dramatically as it did was not merely a personal disappointment, it was evidence of a dressing room that, by the end, had lost its cohesion.

Robertson's concurrent departure added another layer of finality to the season's conclusion, his farewell, like Salah's, was received with enormous warmth by the Anfield faithful. The circumstances surrounding both exits, however, were anything but warm.

A verdict written in numbers

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In the final weeks of the campaign, Liverpool's hierarchy conducted what sources described as a comprehensive end-of-season review, the numbers were stark: a 25-point gap to Arsenal, 12 league defeats, fifth place and 60 points from a squad assembled at record cost.

Contract negotiations with Slot anticipated before Christmas had been quietly set aside as results declined, his deal ran until June 2027 and the decision to terminate it now, at significant financial cost, reflected the conclusiveness of the club's assessment.

The official statement released on Saturday morning was carefully constructed - "Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way," it read. "He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation."

Sources characterised the decision as having been taken with "enormous reluctance," acknowledging it did not feel entirely fair to remove a manager who had delivered the club's second Premier League title in 35 years, yet the rationale extended beyond statistics.

Liverpool's hierarchy had concluded that the style of play under Slot no longer aligned with the identity they wished to project, the club needed, in their own internal framing, something more urgent, more direct and more aggressive.

The language was strikingly consistent with the criticism Salah had offered publicly in his final weeks at Anfield, whether that represented coincidence or confirmation was a matter of interpretation.

There was also a practical dimension with the 2026 World Cup summer approaching. Candidates needed to be identified and approached before the recruitment window narrowed and delay risked compromising the entire season that followed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Slot. The Basque coach has constructed one of the most coherent high-press systems in the Premier League during his time on the south coast; the alignment between his methods and Liverpool's stated direction is difficult to overlook.

Football rarely allows for the nuance that Arne Slot's story demands. He deserves to be remembered as the manager who succeeded Klopp when most believed succession was impossible - who won Liverpool's 20th English title and their second Premier League crown, doing so with a largely inherited squad in his very first campaign.

He also presided over one of the sharpest declines by a reigning English champion in the modern era: 60 points, 12 league defeats, a fractured relationship with the club's greatest player and a 25-point gap to the top of the table.

The mitigating circumstances were genuine and significant. Diogo Jota's death cast a shadow that no performance data can adequately capture; the injury crisis that removed Alisson, Isak and Wirtz at critical junctures was neither manufactured nor easily managed; the failure of a £446 million transfer window to yield the expected returns was not a burden any single individual created alone.

But football does not trade in mitigation, it trades in points, positions and the cold arithmetic of a season's end.

In the space of 12 months, Slot experienced both extremes of management, he stood atop English football as a title-winning successor to a legend, he sat alone in a dugout on the final day, watching others celebrate, waiting for the confirmation of what he already knew.

The dream had curdled, now Anfield begins the search for the next one.