Vinicius Junior latest: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez offers honest assessment of Brazilian's contract situation

By Ben Sully | 30 May 2026 13:47

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted he is unsure if Vinicius Junior will extend his contract.

Vinicius has spent the last eight years at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are yet to see consistent evidence that Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe can bring the best out of one another, leading to speculation that Los Blancos may have to consider offloading one of the pair for the club's long-term success.

Vinicius's situation is made more uncertain by the fact he is set to enter the final year of his Real Madrid contract.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Perez makes admission over Vinicius future

The Brazil international recently explained that he is keen to stay in the Spanish capital, but is in no hurry to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Perez, who is battling Enrique Riquelme for re-election as the club's president, has now admitted he is unsure whether Vinicius will extend his association with Real Madrid beyond the end of next season.

"I don't know if he'll renew," Perez told Spanish outlet TVE as per ESPN. "If you ask my opinion, I want him to stay."

While there is no real suggestion that Vinicius could be sold this summer, Real Madrid will surely have to consider the possibility if they fail to make any progress in contract talks in the coming months.

Los Blancos will be desperate to avoid a scenario in which the 25-year-old would be able to walk away on a free transfer next summer.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Should Real Madrid consider selling Vinicius?

Real Madrid cannot escape the fact that Vinicius and Mbappe have failed to gel on the pitch since the latter arrived in 2024.

They tend to perform the best when the other is not playing, largely because they are not taking up the same spaces that they both like to move into in the final third.

Mbappe has tended to play centrally since his arrival, but can naturally drift over to the left where he operates at his best.

As a result, Real Madrid may be best served by offloading Vinicius to allow Mbappe to thrive in a role on the left, but in reality, Los Blancos are unlikely to sell a player who has helped them win numerous trophies over the years.

They are also unlikely to give up on Mbappe after waiting for so long to sign him, meaning the challenge of finding a system to suit both will fall onto the next manager, which is widely expected to be Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach is set to return to the Bernabeu on a three-year deal, 13 years after leaving the club.