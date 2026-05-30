Man City transfer news: Citizens hold talks over move for one of Europe's 'most sought-after' prospects

By Ben Sully | 30 May 2026 12:52 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 12:52

Manchester City have reportedly held initial talks over a summer move for Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 19-year-old is attracting transfer interest after impressing in his first season as a Premier League player, finishing the campaign as Bournemouth's top scorer with 13 goals in 33 top-flight outings.

In fact, Kroupi scored five goals in the final eight games of the season to help Bournemouth achieve sixth place and European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

According to TEAMtalk, Kroupi's consistent performances have piqued Man City's interest ahead of a new era at the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola's departure.

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Man City hold preliminary Kroupi discussions

They have already held 'preliminary talks' over a potential move for a player who is regarded as one of Europe's 'most sought-after' prospects.

Man City's director of football, Hugo Viana, led discussions with Kroupi's camp, with the Citizens seen as one of the frontrunners for the youngster's signature.

However, Man City face competition from several of their domestic rivals, including neighbours Manchester United and Premier League winners Arsenal.

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be 'long-term admirers', while there is overseas interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

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Bournemouth reluctant to sell key players

Man City also face a battle to convince Bournemouth to part ways with one of their most prized assets.

The Cherries have already made it clear that they plan to retain the services of the key trio of Kroupi, Rayan and Alex Scott.

Bournemouth are hopeful that Kroupi will remain on the south coast for Marco Rose's first season in charge.

The Cherries are under no contractual pressure to sanction a sale, with the forward's current deal set to run until the summer of 2030.