Wolves transfer news: Liverpool-slayer Couhaib Driouech 'attracting interest' from ambitious relegated Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 30 May 2026 11:01

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly among a number of clubs that are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Couhaib Driouech.

Despite relegation to the Championship after an eight-year stay in the Premier League, Wolves appear to have ambitious plans for the summer transfer window.

On Friday, it was widely claimed that they had verbally agreed to sign a former England international on a free transfer.

Should that deal be finalised, it would represent a major show of intent from the West Midlands outfit, but they are in the market for a wide array of players ahead of 2026-27.

According to Soccernews.nl, Driouech has been identified as another candidate to strengthen Rob Edwards's squad.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Who is Couhaib Driouech?

The Dutch-born, nine-cap Morocco Under-23 international has spent his career in the Netherlands with Heerenveen, Excelsior and PSV.

However, it is his stint at the latter - the Eredivisie champions - that has catapulted him into the spotlight, with 12 goals and 10 assists coming from 61 appearances in all competitions.

Most notably, the versatile attacker scored twice against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season as the Dutch giants recorded a surprise 4-1 victory.

What makes Driouech's record so impressive is his lack of starts for PSV. He has featured in the first XI on just 10 occasions, and in the Eredivisie just five times across two seasons.

Therefore, the feeling is that PSV have a decision to make on the future of the 24-year-old, who finished the Eredivisie campaign with three goals and three assists during PSV's final eight games.

While that should be enough to convince Peter Bosz to keep the winger at the Philips Stadion, offers for his signature are inevitable.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves outsiders for Driouech?

Given that Driouech is still not a full Morocco international, he could be tempted to take a step back in order to become a regular starter at a new club.

If Edwards gives Driouech assurances over being a key part of his plans, Wolves could pull off their latest coup in the transfer market.

At the same time, would a player who has four goals and two assists from 12 Champions League appearances be prepared to play in the Championship?

Clubs in some of European's top leagues would move for Driouech if it became apparent that he was available, and that would likely push Wolves down his list of priorities.