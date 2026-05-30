Liverpool transfer news: 'Talks ongoing' with Inter Milan over Curtis Jones, is agreement close?

By Darren Plant | 30 May 2026 09:58

Liverpool and Inter Milan reportedly remain in talks over the transfer of Curtis Jones.

With one year left on his contract, Jones is at a point in his career where he must decide whether to remain at his boyhood club or take on a new challenge.

Although the 25-year-old made 28 starts and 21 substitute outings across all competitions last season, the England international is not necessarily a first-choice pick under Arne Slot.

Therefore, serious consideration is being given to move elsewhere, with Inter Milan known to be keen.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are continuing with the Serie A champions over a potential deal.

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Have Inter Milan agreed Jones fee with Liverpool?

The report alleges that Inter Milan are still to meet Jones's asking price, with a suggested fee of €20m (£17.33m) deemed unacceptable by Liverpool.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Inter still view Jones as their top target on their midfield shortlist.

Jones is said to be interested in a move to Inter, but discussions will seemingly remain ongoing for the time being.

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Why Liverpool cannot play hardball over Jones

If it has become apparent that Jones will not sign a new contract, Liverpool must cash in on the versatile academy graduate as soon as possible.

With Ibrahima Konate another high-profile player in line to depart on a free transfer, generating a fee of £17.33m or marginally higher in pure profit would represent a major boost to their accounts.

The downside is Liverpool losing a homegrown player when they are struggling for genuine candidates to take on such places in the first team.

That said, if Jones - who has 22 goals and 25 assists across 228 appearances for Liverpool - is not prepared to extend his contract, a deal should be facilitated as soon as possible with Arne Slot's squad requiring major work this summer.