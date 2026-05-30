Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane in Liverpool reunion for Florian Wirtz battle

By Ben Knapton | 30 May 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 hits matchday four with a clash that feels made for chaos, drama and highlight reels - but first, congratulations to Generation Ole for defeating Favela Royale on MD3. Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament continues to throw elite stars and fearless talents into brutal fan-decided battles where flair and personality carry just as much weight as results.

Now, Red Redemption and Autobahn AC step into the cage for a showdown between raw attacking firepower and ruthless technical precision.

World Cup Cage 2026: Introducing the teams

Red Redemption arrive with swagger, intensity and superstar presence. Sadio Mane brings relentless pace and direct attacking energy, Jude Bellingham controls every inch of the cage with authority and composure, while Mohamed Salah - reuniting with old Liverpool teammate Mane - adds deadly finishing and impossible movement in tight spaces. They play with aggression, confidence, nonstop attacking intent and chemistry - at least on Salah and Mane's end.

Autobahn AC, meanwhile, look engineered for total control. Sandro Tonali provides balance and bite in midfield, Florian Wirtz - another one of Salah's former Reds teammates - delivers creativity and quick-fire combinations, while Ousmane Dembele brings unpredictability, acceleration and street-football flair. Their football is fast, fluid and impossible to fully contain.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The Cage belongs to the fans.

Supporters can vote across Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every nutmeg, assist and clutch finish fuels the debate. Creativity, chemistry, mentality and big moments will decide who survives.

Who rules matchday four?