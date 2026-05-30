Preview: Canada vs Uzbekistan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 May 2026 01:05

In what is the penultimate match for both sides before the World Cup, Canada will face Uzbekistan in a friendly at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Monday.

The last time they played in March, Canada drew 0-0 with Tunisia, as did the Uzbeks in a friendly versus Venezuela before beating them in a shootout 5-4.

Match preview

As they prepare to co-host the World Cup for the first time, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding this Canadian team.

Despite all the talent this generation has, they will make their third appearance in that competition with plenty of injury concerns as they seek to earn their first-ever point on that big stage.

Even with the status of some key players in doubt, Jesse Marsch’s group are in good form, unbeaten in their last six competitive fixtures.

At the back, they have been airtight in recent outings, posting five clean sheets in their last six international affairs, while conceding a goal or fewer in 13 of their last 14 matches.

The upcoming World Cup co-hosts are winless in their previous four matches played in Canada, but have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games played in the Great White North, losing 1-0 to Australia in Montreal last October.

Les Rouges won their only previous contest against Uzbekistan, as a late own goal in a 2016 friendly enabled them to claim a 2-1 triumph in Austria.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Uzbekistan will make history this summer, appearing at the World Cup for the first time and becoming the first Central Asian nation to reach the finals.

With arguably the greatest defender of all time at the helm, they have looked extremely stingy at the back of late, without a goal conceded in three of their last four fixtures under 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.

The White Wolves have suffered only one defeat since losing to Qatar in a November 2024 World Cup qualifying match (3-2), with Uruguay beating them in a friendly last October (2-1).

While they are unbeaten in their last three international matches as the visiting team, they have won only one of those four games, defeating North Korea 1-0 in 2024.

The 50th-ranked team according to FIFA have not given up a second-half strike in any of their last four international encounters.

Monday will mark their first match in North America since 2023, when they were beaten 3-0 by the USA in St. Louis.

Canada International Friendlies form:

Uzbekistan International Friendlies form:

Team News

© Imago

Canadian captain Alphonso Davies is recovering from a hamstring strain and will not feature in his hometown on Monday, Richie Laryea appears to have recovered from a thigh issue, while Luc de Fougerolles could be back from a concussion.

Meanwhile, Moise Bombito missed most of the campaign at Nice with a broken leg but will be on the World Cup roster, Stephen Eustaquio has recovered from a sore thigh and Alistair Johnston should be available after missing some time due to a thigh strain.

Cyle Larin, the national team’s second-leading goalscorer, is one cap behind Jonathan Osorio for third all-time, while Marcelo Flores made a massive recovery following a tear in his left leg but is unlikely to play on Monday as his club side Tigres feature in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on Saturday.

As for Uzbekistan, Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev has been ruled out of the finals this summer because of an ankle injury, Jaloliddin Masharipov has recovered from a previous injury and Husniddin Aliqulov has also been ruled out of the World Cup.

Both Sherzod Esanov and Avazbek Ulmasaliev will be seeking their first caps for the senior squad on Monday, while Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov reached the quarter-century mark for appearances in their previous outing.

Igor Sergeev can move into a tie for fifth in all-time goals for the national team should he find the back of the net for the 25th time, which is well below record goalscorer and captain Eldor Shomurodov, who has netted 44 times for the White Wolves.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Cornelius, Waterman, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Ahmed; J. David, Larin

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Eshmurodov, Khusanov, Ashurmatov; Alijonov, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiev; Masharipov, Shomurodov, Fayzullaev

We say: Canada 1-0 Uzbekistan

Even though they will be missing some key players, Canada have plenty of options who can play at a high level, and we trust that their depth players will step up and find a way to earn a win for them on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.