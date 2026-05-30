Man United latest: Red Devils 'dealt transfer blow' as Rafael Leao outlines AC Milan stance

By Ben Sully | 30 May 2026 01:03 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 01:09

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a setback in their potential pursuit of AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international endured a frustrating season under Massimiliano Allegri, often playing as a centre-forward rather than his preferred position as a left winger.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Milan have been left underwhelmed by Leao's performances, opening the door to a potential summer sale.

Man United have been mentioned as a potential suitor, having been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old attacker.

There has been a suggestion that an offer in the region of €50m (£43m) would be enough to secure Leao's signature this summer.

© Imago

Man Utd-linked Leao outlines summer transfer stance

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Leao has told Milan special advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic that he wants to stay at the San Siro.

The report claims that he is ready to re-establish himself as one of the club's most important players following the recent sacking of Allegri.

The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties after Milan fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Cagliari on the final day of the season, costing the Rossoneri a place in next season's Champions League.

Leao seemingly feels that a change of coach will present him with the opportunity to get back to playing at his best level in his favourite position as a winger.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Red Devils suffer transfer setback

Leao's reported stance appears to rule out the possibility of a move to the Premier League this summer.

Man United could still test the waters with an offer if they are serious about their interest, especially as there are only two years remaining on Leao's current contract.

But they may be better served looking elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements, taking into account Leao's struggle for consistency at Milan.

Michael Carrick's side have been linked with Greece international Christos Tzolis, who has admitted it would be hard to turn down a move to Old Trafford.

Jarrod Bowen is another name that has been mooted as a possible attacking target following West Ham United's relegation to the Championship.