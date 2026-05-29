Anthony Gordon leaves Newcastle: Eddie Howe makes "big opportunity" admission as Magpies boss reacts to £69m transfer

By Ben Sully | 30 May 2026 00:16 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 00:22

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has conceded that Anthony Gordon has taken advantage of a "big opportunity" with his move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

Gordon's future became the subject of much speculation in the latter stages of Newcastle's season, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

However, Barcelona quickly swooped in to make the England international their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle agreed to sell the 25-year-old in a €80 (£69.3m) deal, bringing an end to his three-and-a-half-year stay on Tyneside.

Gordon scored 39 goals and provided 21 assists in 152 competitive appearances, helping Newcastle win the EFL Cup in 2024-25 and achieve Champions League qualification on two separate occasions.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Howe reacts to Gordon's Newcastle exit

Following the news of Gordon's exit, Howe told Newcastle's official website that he understood the forward's reasons for leaving despite admitting his departure was a blow.

"While we're disappointed to lose Anthony from our squad, we understand that this is a big opportunity for him," Howe said.

"He has been a big part of our success in recent years, and the fact that he developed into an England international during his time at Newcastle is a testament to the hard work he invested to his development with the support from everyone at the club.

"He leaves with our best wishes, and I am confident that he will go onto be a success, both with Barcelona and the national team at this year's World Cup."

Gordon posts heartfelt farewell message

Gordon, who joined Newcastle from Everton for £45 in January 2023, took to Instagram to issue an emotional farewell message to the Magpies.

In his post, Gordon wrote: "To the fans, I arrived in very difficult circumstances, but you still believed in me from day one, and I was determined to prove you all right.

"From the moment I heard my song at Chelsea, I knew I had to give you all something to cheer for, and I hope you know I gave absolutely everything I had for you and for the club.

"Some of the nights we’ve had at SJP are unforgettable and created some of the best atmospheres I’ve ever witnessed.

"I hope you get the success you all deserve for the incredible commitment you show in supporting Newcastle, and it has been my pleasure to play in front of you, home and away."

Gordon went on to say that while he may no longer represent Newcastle on the pitch, he will "continue to watch and support from afar."

Newcastle will now focus on the search for Gordon's replacement, with Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli believed to be among their potential targets.