What is Luis Enrique's record in finals? PSG manager's credentials assessed ahead of Champions League final against Arsenal

By Anthony Nolan | 29 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 30 May 2026 00:13

Luis Enrique is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, and he is set to be the face in the dugout as Paris Saint-Germain clash with Arsenal in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Les Parisiens thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in last season's showpiece, earning the club their very first Champions League crown.

This time around, PSG set up a meeting with the Gunners after beating Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals, the first leg of which ended 5-4 to the French side and will be remembered as one of the most entertaining games of the modern era.

Mikel Arteta's men are now the Premier League champions, and many are anticipating a much closer contest than the 2024-25 final, though the Ligue 1 juggernauts will be confident of success.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at PSG manager Enrique's record in finals, ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on Saturday.

Interactive: Luis Enrique's record in finals

Luis Enrique's cup finals record As manager of Barcelona , Spain and PSG • 2015–present 19 finals Team All Barcelona Spain PSG Cup All Champions League Copa del Rey Coupe de France Club World Cup Intercontinental Cup Nations League Supercopa UEFA Super Cup Trophée des Champions Result All Winners Runners-up Luis Enrique's record in cup finals as manager of Barcelona, Spain and Paris Saint-Germain, from 2015 to present, including competition, date, score and venue Date Competition Team Score Opponents Venue Copa del Rey Barcelona W 3–1 Athletic Bilbao Camp Nou, Barcelona Champions League Barcelona W 3–1 Juventus Berlin UEFA Super Cup Barcelona W 5–4 † Sevilla Tbilisi Supercopa de España Barcelona RU 1–5 agg Athletic Bilbao Two legs FIFA Club World Cup Barcelona W 3–0 River Plate Yokohama Copa del Rey Barcelona W 2–0 † Sevilla Madrid Supercopa de España Barcelona W 5–0 agg Sevilla Two legs Copa del Rey Barcelona W 3–1 Alavés Madrid UEFA Nations League Spain RU 1–2 France San Siro, Milan Trophée des Champions PSG W 2–0 Toulouse Paris Coupe de France PSG W 2–1 Lyon Villeneuve-d’Ascq Trophée des Champions PSG W 1–0 Monaco Doha Coupe de France PSG W 3–0 Reims Paris Champions League PSG W 5–0 Inter Milan Munich FIFA Club World Cup PSG RU 0–3 Chelsea New Jersey UEFA Super Cup PSG W 2–2 * Tottenham Hotspur Udine FIFA Intercontinental Cup PSG W 1–1 * Flamengo Al Rayyan Trophée des Champions PSG W 2–2 * Marseille Kuwait City Champions League PSG Upcoming v Arsenal Budapest

Enrique has amassed an enviable haul of silverware since rising to prominence as Barcelona manager in 2014, winning a total of 21 trophies in the 12 years since.

The boss has taken part in 18 finals as a head coach, coming out on top on 15 occasions, while falling short just thrice - a win rate of more than 83%.

Enrique's first success in a showpiece event was a 3-1 victory against Athletic Bilbao in May 2015's Copa del Rey final, a game that saw Lionel Messi deliver a brace either side of a Neymar effort as part of yet another man-of-the-match-worthy performance from the Argentinian.

Barca would go on to win the Champions League that season, downing Juventus 3-1 in the final at Olympiastadion Berlin, where Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock, and Neymar bagged a 97th-minute sealer to render Alvaro Morata's strike for the Old Lady a mere consolation.

However, 2015 would also bring Enrique his first defeat, as Barca succumbed to a shocking 5-1 aggregate loss against Athletic Bilbao in that August's Supercopa de Espana final.

The manager would not have to wait long to get his hands on the Supercopa, though, with La Blaugrana thrashing Sevilla 5-0 in the 2016 iteration as part of a run of four consecutive victories in finals for the coach.

Enrique only reached one final in the Spanish national team dugout, and was handed a 2-1 beating by France in the Nations League final in October 2021, a game that saw La Roja take the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, only for Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe to turn the clash on its head.

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A return to club management followed in 2023, with PSG in need of upheaval, and Enrique was able to instil a club culture that has led to new levels of success for the French side.

His inaugural final with Les Parisiens saw the boss lift the Trophee des Champions after beating Toulouse 2-0 in January 2024, the first part of a domestic treble in 2023-24.

The 2024-25 campaign would also see PSG deliver a domestic clean sweep, but a long-desired Champions League success crowned a brilliant season for a rejuvenated club, who demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Enrique's last final defeat took place in the July 2025, when PSG were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the Club World Cup closer, though he has managed to maintain a 100% record in his three finals since, most recently claiming the Trophee des Champions on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate against Marseille in January 2026.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for PSG vs. Arsenal - Champions League final