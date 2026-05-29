Champions League final record of French clubs ahead of PSG vs Arsenal showpiece showdown

By Saikat Mandal | 29 May 2026 20:26

The curtain falls on the European season at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal face off in the Champions League final.

For PSG, the occasion presents an opportunity to cement their place among Europe's modern elite by retaining the trophy they lifted in emphatic fashion against Inter Milan last season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in Budapest chasing a piece of history of their own as they seek to become European champions for the very first time.

Luis Enrique's side have continued their domestic dominance, securing a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title and a remarkable 12th championship in the last 14 seasons. Yet the challenge of conquering Europe remains the ultimate measure of greatness, and back-to-back Champions League triumphs would elevate this PSG team into rare company.

Having finally reclaimed the Premier League crown after 22 years, Arsenal now find themselves one win away from immortality as they return to the Champions League final for the first time since 2006, determined to erase the painful memories of their defeat to Barcelona and lift the trophy that has long eluded them.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the record of French clubs in the final of the European Cup/Champions League since its inception in 1955.

Interactive table: French clubs' records in European Cup/Champions League finals

French clubs in European Cup & Champions League finals 1956–present • European Cup / UEFA Champions League 7 finals Club All Marseille Paris Saint-Germain Reims Result All Winners Runners-up History of French clubs in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League final, from 1955-56 to 2025-26, including season, winner, score, runner-up and venue Season Winners Score Runners-up Venue 1955–56 Real Madrid 4–3 Reims RU Paris 1958–59 Real Madrid 2–0 Reims RU Stuttgart 1990–91 Red Star Belgrade 0–0 * Marseille RU Bari 1992–93 Marseille W 1–0 Milan Munich 2019–20 Bayern Munich 1–0 Paris Saint-Germain RU Lisbon 2024–25 Paris Saint-Germain W 5–0 Inter Milan Munich 2025–26 Paris Saint-Germain Upcoming v Arsenal Budapest

Finals played: 6

Wins: 2

Losses: 4

French clubs have a surprisingly modest record in the European Cup and Champions League despite the country's rich footballing history.

Only three French sides - Reims, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain - have managed to reach the final, combining for just seven appearances across seven decades.

The first French club to reach the European Cup final was Reims in 1956, but despite pushing Real Madrid all the way in Paris, they fell to a thrilling 4-3 defeat and missed out on becoming the competition's inaugural champions.

Reims returned to the showpiece three years later only to encounter Real Madrid once again, and the Spanish giants prevailed 2-0 in Stuttgart, leaving French football still searching for its first continental crown.

More than three decades would pass before another French club reached the final, with Marseille suffering penalty-shootout heartbreak against Red Star Belgrade after a goalless draw in Bari in 1991.

Marseille etched their name into football history in 1993 when Basile Boli's decisive goal secured a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in Munich, making them the first French club to lift the European Cup and setting a benchmark that would stand for more than three decades.

French football then endured another lengthy wait before Paris Saint-Germain emerged as the nation's next standard-bearer, although their maiden Champions League final appearance in 2020 ended in disappointment as Bayern Munich edged them out 1-0 in Lisbon.

That finally changed in 2025 when PSG produced one of the most dominant displays ever seen in a Champions League final, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich to secure their first European crown and become only the second French club to conquer the continent.

Now Les Parisiens stand on the verge of making history once again. Victory over Arsenal in Budapest would not only see them successfully defend their European title, but would also move French clubs to three European Cup triumphs and further strengthen the nation's standing in the competition's history.