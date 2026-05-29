Preview: USA vs Senegal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 29 May 2026 19:25 , Last updated: 29 May 2026 19:25

With USA and visitors Senegal making their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, Sunday's friendly clash at Bank of America Stadium could be vital ahead of the tournament.

Alongside Mexico and Canada, the USA are one of the three host nations of this summer's competition, while Senegal will travel to North America hoping they can win their final friendly before their first group game later next month.

Match preview

USA still have a friendly scheduled against Germany to come on June 6, exactly a week before their World Cup campaign begins.

A defeat on Sunday would be boss Mauricio Pochettino's third in a row, and it would also be his team's second consecutive loss on home soil.

The USMNT conceded seven goals in those losses, though perhaps they should not be judged too harshly given their opponents were Portugal and Belgium.

USA have at least been productive at the other end of the pitch, with the nation finding the back of the net two or more times in five of their last six matches.

Prior to his side's encounters with Portugal and Belgium, Pochettino oversaw four wins and one draw at home, though all five games were friendly clashes.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The visitors' year has been dramatic, with their AFCON victory over Morocco in January overturned due to on-pitch controversies, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport acknowledged in March they had received an appeal against Pape Thiaw's side being stripped of the trophy.

Sunday will be the first ever meeting between Senegal and the USA, but they have played World Cup hosts Mexico twice, losing both contests.

The Lions of Teranga have been strong at the back considering they have only conceded in three of their last 12 completed matches.

Had their win against Morocco not been deemed a forfeit, Thiaw would have the opportunity this weekend to win for the eighth game in a row.

Senegal's performances on the road may be concerning to supporters given the nation have failed to triumph in three of their past four friendlies away from home, suffering two defeats.

USA International Friendlies form:

D

W

W

W

L

L

Senegal International Friendlies form:

L

L

L

W

W

W

Senegal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

USA boss Pochettino was forced to defend his decision to not call the players he had left out of his World Cup squad earlier this week, but he expressed confidence in the 26 players he had selected.

Talisman Christian Pulisic is set to lead the attack on Sunday, while he may be supported by Malik Tillman and Timothy Weah.

Weston McKennie is likely to be stationed in a midfield three that also features Tyler Adams and Sebastian Berhalter, and the likes of Brenden Aaronson could be subbed for extra firepower.

If Senegal continue to use a four-man defence, the most likely pair to appear in the heart of the backline are Moussa Niakhate and Mamadou Sarr, especially as Kalidou Koulibaly is dealing with an injury that is set to sideline him until early June.

Habib Diarra could form part of a midfield three next to Pape Matar Sarr and Lamine Camara, the latter of whom enjoyed an excellent season in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Thiaw may find it easy to pick his front three, with Sadio Mane a certain inclusion, while Nicolas Jackson and Ismaïla Sarr could complement the legendary winger.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Trusty, Robinson; McKennie, Berhalter, Adams; Weah, Pulisic, Tillman

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, M Sarr, Niakhate, Jakobs; Diarra, Camara, P Sarr; I Sarr, Jackson, Mane

We say: USA 1-2 Senegal

Though Senegal are missing a leader at the back, they have been immense defensively as a collective for some time.

USA may boast home advantage, but they have suffered disappointing results recently, and they could succumb to another loss this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.